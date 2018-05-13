The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County and the Douglas County Department of Parks and Recreation are joining forces once again to offer the annual intensive summer arts camp at Hunter Park (8830 Gurley Rd., Douglasville, GA 30134), from Monday, June 18, through Friday, June 22. Children, 7-11 years old, will spend an exciting and productive week exploring a wide variety of art disciplines with four expert and experienced teaching artists.
The goal of the Summer Arts Camp is to encourage and reveal the talents of every student and to highlight the impact the arts have on young children in developing their creative skills, social interactions and cultural awareness.
Fees for the week are $125 for the first child ($115 for CAC members) with a $5 dollar discount for siblings. Camp runs from 9 a.m. -- 4 p.m. with an early drop off and late pick up option for an additional fee. Space is limited. Registration can be done in person or by visiting the Arts Council website -- www.artsdouglas.org -- (the registration form is under the Arts Camp tab once you click on "What We Do"). Limited scholarship opportunities are available, contact the CAC for more information.
During the Summer Arts Camp, artists will work with each student each day on specific projects within their arts discipline that reflects and expands on a common theme. The camp concludes with a Celebration of Success -- a small reception to take place on Friday, June 22, from 5-6 p.m., to which the public is invited. Attendees at the Celebration of Success will have the opportunity to witness a memorable performance featuring the music and drama skills learned during the week as well as the student's artwork in a temporary exhibit put together by the visual arts teachers.
The 2018 Summer Arts Camp is made possible with the support from the GreyStone Power Foundation. The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
