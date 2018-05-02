Twilight Lake Paddle
Fridays, May 4, 11, 18, 25, 7-8:30 p.m.
Sundays, May 6, 20, 27, 7-8:30 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led lake outing as we enjoy the setting sun and watch for wading birds like Great Blue Herons and raptors like Bald Eagles and Ospreys. There will also be a short paddle up Beaver Creek to view a beaver dam. This program is open to adults who can swim and children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. You may choose either a canoe or a kayak for this trip. Reservations are required. Meet at the Bait Shop. $20 includes gear. $5 parking.
Ranger-led Lake Paddle
Saturday, May 5, 10-11:30 a.m.
Join us for a ranger-led, peaceful outing on the lake and possibly up Beaver Creek as we look for Bald Eagles, Ospreys, Great Blue Herons and beaver. This trip is for those 18 years or older who can swim or children 6 years or older who can swim and are accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Bait Shop. Register in advance. $20 includes canoe or tandem kayak, PFD, and paddle. $5 parking.
Historic New Manchester Mill History Hike
Saturday, May 5, 3-4:30 p.m. & Sundays, May 13, 20, 2-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
This hike follows Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the historic five-story Civil War era New Manchester mill with a Park Ranger. The mill, see in the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" film, is situated alongside the lovely rapids (up to class IV+) of the creek. This walking tour requires a moderate mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Introduction to Birdwatching Hike
Wednesday, May 9, 9-11 a.m.
This hike is designed for anyone 12 years or older who is interested in learning more about birds, the important habitats critical to some species, and organizations like the Audubon Society which are dedicated to bird conservation. No pets please. Meet at the park's Visitor's Center. Bring your own binoculars. $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek by Kayak
Saturdays, May 12, 26, 11-1:30 p.m. & 3:30-6 p.m.
Join us for a beautiful two-hour paddle through a peaceful stretch of Sweetwater Creek in a tandem kayak. There is also a short walking tour to view the New Manchester mill ruins (including inside) and the magnificent whitewater rapids. This outing is for adults (18 yrs. and older) who can swim and those 12 yrs. to 17 yrs. who can swim and are with adult. Kayak, PFD, and paddle included. Register in advance. $25 plus $5 parking.
• Requests for auxiliary aids and services should be made directly with the park. Please provide advance notice for scheduled events to allow time for scheduling.
'Bark in the Park' Dog Hike
Sunday, May 13, 1-2:30 p.m.
Walk the beautiful trails of the park with your four-legged companion. Enjoy a guided hike by a Park Ranger alongside the rapids of Sweetwater Creek and view (including inside) the five-story New Manchester mill from the film "Hunger Games: Mockingjay." Reservations required. Meet outside the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Candlelight Hike to the Mill
Saturday, May 19, 8-10 p.m.
This mile-long guided night hike led by "The Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" is moderately difficult and goes down to and inside the Civil War era textile mill ruins of the five story New Manchester mill alongside the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Candle lanterns are provided. No children under 6 years or dogs permitted. No reservations are possible. Meet and pay (cash only, exact change please) in the Visitor's Center parking lot. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. $5 plus $5 parking.
Geology Hike
Saturday, May 26, 1-4 p.m.
Geologist and "Friends of Sweetwater Creek State Park" president John Johnston will lead a moderately strenuous two mile hike identifying rock types and explaining how they formed. Explore the inside of the five story Civil War era New Manchester Mill alongside the magnificent whitewater rapids of Sweetwater Creek. Meet in the Visitor's Center. Sturdy, closed toe shoes are required. $6 plus $5 parking.
'Off the Beaten Path' Hike
Sunday, May 27, 1-4 p.m.
Join us for a ranger-led, three hour moderate hike to an interesting, seldom-visited area of the park. Eight years old minimum. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes (boots preferred) are required. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $6 plus $5 parking.
Native American Heritage Hike
Sunday, May 27, 2-5 p.m.
Join us for a 2 and a half hour strenuous 1.5 mile hike focusing on the first inhabitants of our area, the Native Americans or American Indians, as we explore the east side which will include a visit to the "Indian Cave." Meet at the Visitor's Center. Reservations recommended. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. 6 years and older. $6 plus $5 parking.
'Ruins to Rapids' Almost Full Moon Hike
Monday, May 28, 8:30-10 p.m.
This 1.5 mile ranger-led hike is rated "moderate" and follows the lovely rapids of Sweetwater Creek to the 5 story Civil War-era mill ruins of New Manchester (as seen in "Hunger Games: Mockingjay"). Hike will be canceled if it is raining. A flashlight and sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. No children under 6 or dogs allowed. $6 plus $5 parking.
Full Moon Paddle
Tuesday, May 29, 8:30-10 p.m.
Join us for a peaceful, ranger-led paddle on the Sparks Reservoir under the full moon. This program is offered to all adults (18 years and older) who can swim. You have a choice of a tandem kayak or a canoe. Meet at the Bait Shop. Reservations are required. $25 plus $5 parking.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is located at 1750 Mt. Vernon Rd. in Lithia Springs. For reservations for any of the programs listed, call 770-732-5871 or visit www.gastateparks.org.
