Tanner Medical Center VR expansion planning fall opening

Work is entering the home stretch on the new emergency department and surgical services unit at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica, and the project is slated for completion this fall.
The expansion of the center's emergency department and surgical services unit includes the construction of a new emergency department with 37 exam rooms, including isolation rooms, behavioral health rooms, trauma rooms and triage rooms. This will more than double the number of available beds in the hospital's current emergency department. The project will also add unit diagnostic imaging services, including digital X-ray and a second CT (Computed Tomography) scanner for the facility.
The expansion also includes the construction of six new operating suites capable of providing more advanced surgical procedures, including total joint replacement. The number of short-stay surgery rooms will more than double to 19, and an eight-bay post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) will be added. Two gastroenterology suites are also part of the expansion.
The project is budgeted at $37 million and is the largest healthcare expansion in Villa Rica since the current Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica facility opened in 2003.
"This is an area that's going to continue to grow," said Eric Dalton, administrator for the medical center. "We're becoming a destination for care for people not just in Carroll County, but in Douglas, Paulding and up into Polk counties as well. We're building the facilities now that will allow us to better serve this region for years to come."
The hospital's emergency services have honed their reputation in recent months, earning designation as an accredited chest pain center and as a primary stroke
center. Those accreditations -- and the interventional cardiology program the hospital launched two years ago -- are shaping Villa Rica into a regional destination for care.
"As we learned when we built the new emergency department in Carrollton, emergency care is something that touches everyone's life -- at some point, everyone or someone they know is going to need to visit an emergency department," said Dalton. "And with this project, we're going to have a first-rate facility to deliver care for our region."
In the next few weeks, drivers passing the project on Highway 61 just north of downtown Villa Rica will notice new site lighting coming online. Air conditioning systems and the project's new central energy plant will also be up and running soon, and workers are presently taking delivery and beginning the installation of much of the technical equipment that will be used for patient care. Landscape work will also begin in the next few weeks.
Hospital staff members are also holding meetings to finalize plans for moving into the new space.
Moving the emergency department and surgical services unit will present the hospital with the opportunity to repurpose the vacant spaces left by those units as well. The hospital's leadership hopes to transform the former emergency department into an observation space for patients, and much of the former surgical services unit will be used to expand the hospital's labor and delivery, nursery and postpartum units.
