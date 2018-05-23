The 25th Taste of Douglasville was as big a hit as ever Saturday, as thousands of citizens came downtown for samples of food from local restaurants and to enjoy music and other activities.
The Taste of Douglasville is the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County's largest fundraising event and the community's largest one-day festival.
"Words cannot express my gratitude," CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner wrote in a message Saturday on Facebook. "Thank you to the City of Douglasville, sponsors, vendors, performers, patrons, the CAC Board of Directors, Taste committee, CAC Staff, and all of the supporters for the Cultural Arts Councils Taste of Douglasville event. I can't wait for our next adventure!"
Barbecue, Italian, Louisiana cuisine, pizza, Mexican and desserts of all sorts were among the cuisines available to patrons at this year's Taste of Douglasville.
Local performers played a variety of music from country to jazz, folk to hip-hop on the O'Neal Plaza Stage.
The Kid's Korner showcased Master Gardeners, the popular Water Works display, charades, ThunderZone bowling, face painting, corn hole fun and much more.
There were also more than 20 community booths this year representing everything from health care products to clothes, from financial advice to beauty products, and cellphones to children's books.
