Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North announced Friday the appointment of two new principals at the high school level and one new principal at the middle school level effective July 1, 2018. All three appointees are veteran administrators in the Douglas County School System.
"I could not be more excited about this group of new principals," said North. "They are all well-known and respected in the school system and bring valuable skills to their new positions. I expect a seamless transition as they step into their roles and continue our goal of providing an excellent education for all students."
The new appointments are expected to be approved at the April 23 Board of Education meeting.
Chapel Hill High School
Nicole Watson will be the new principal at Chapel Hill High School, replacing Sean Kelly who accepted an administrative position at the Board of Education Central Office.
Watson has served as assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Chapel Hill for the past five years. Prior to Chapel Hill, Watson served as chair of the counseling department at New Manchester High School and as assistant administrator and testing coordinator at Douglas County High School. She has 18 years of experience as teacher, counselor, and administrator in public schools. Fourteen of those years were in the Douglas County School System. Watson's bilingual skills in English and Spanish have proved helpful in connecting with students and parents from other cultures.
"I am humbled and excited to take the lead at Chapel Hill High School," said Watson. "I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has been established. I would like to thank Superintendent North and our Board of Education for entrusting me with this great responsibility."
Watson holds a bachelor's and a master's degree from Clemson University and an education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.
Lithia Springs High School
Albert Lindsey will replace Garrick Askew as principal of Lithia Springs High School. Lindsey has served as assistant principal and athletic director at Douglas County High School since 2015. He worked at Lithia Springs High School from 2011-2014, serving first as a health and PE teacher and then as co-athletic director and coordinator for Project Success Academy at Lithia. He previously taught at Stewart Middle School in Douglas County and also has experience in schools in Cobb, Clayton, and Fulton counties.
"I am humbled and grateful that Mr. North and the Board of Education members have demonstrated their confidence in me with this appointment," said Lindsey. "I am very excited about returning to Lithia Springs High School."
Lindsey holds a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College, a master's degree from University of Phoenix, and an education specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University.
Mason Creek Middle School
Tiffany Boyle was named principal of Mason Creek Middle School to replace Eric Collins who was named principal administrator of the Douglas County Success Center. Robyn Scott, current principal at Stewart Middle School, had previously been named incoming principal for Mason Creek but has recently resigned from the Douglas County School System.
Since 2013, Boyle has served as assistant principal at Douglas County High School where she oversees curriculum and instruction, CTAE, professional learning, and other areas. Prior to Douglas County, Boyle was a business education teacher and department chair at Lithia Springs High School for six years. She is a board member for AMP'D (Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas) for the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce, and her work has been published in the International Journal of Web-Based Learning and Teaching Technologies.
"I'm very excited for the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, parents, and the community of Mason Creek Middle School," said Boyle. "I believe my high school leadership experience will allow me to assist Mason Creek students in becoming better prepared for the next step after middle school. I look forward to meeting everyone in the coming weeks and months and becoming a part of the Wolf Pack!"
Boyle holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, a master's degree from the University of West Georgia, a specialist degree from Georgia College and State University, and a doctor of education from Kennesaw State University.
