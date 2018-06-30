Vietnam vet Elrod awarded Quilt of Valor

Mitch Sneed/Special Douglasville resident and Super Quick Towing owner Rodney Elrod was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor from the Freedom Quilters of Georgia. A contingent led by Sharon Beaulieu presented Elrod, a Vietnam veteran, with the quilt and plaque marking the honor. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

