Vietnam vet Elrod awarded Quilt of Valor

Visit West Georgia
- To view our new 2017 edition, click on the image on the left.
- The newest issue of West Georgia Living is here! Look for it in Sunday's copy of the Douglas County Sentinel or Times-Georgianl, and at various venues around town.
Photo Galleries
Visit West Georgia
- To view our new 2017 edition, click on the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chaney brings vintage fashion revival to downtown Douglasville
- Head's-up: New cell phone law starts July 1
- Douglas County Sheriff's Office: Man claiming to have bomb robs Hwy. 5 Food Depot
- Growth for Southwire continues with an expansion in Villa Rica
- Horton sentenced to 30 years for armed robbery
- Grant for Douglas buses approved by ARC committee; DCPAC plans to keep up fight against proposal until BOC vote
- Cooper: A dude ranch for Douglas County
- Signs could impede turn lanes on Hwy. 5 at Douglas Boulevard
- Eastwood, other stars film 'The Mule' in Douglasville
- Martin receives life for '17 murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- County players named to GACA North all-state team (2)
- Daniel to BOC chair: 'Don't mention my name ever again' (1)
- Sen. James apologizes for offensive Facebook post (1)
- Datren Bray drafted by Los Angeles Angels (1)
- Miles Richardson commits to Wofford in football (1)
- DCSS summer feeding program extended through July 27 (1)
- Teachers, students bid adieu to 'Madame' Barnes (1)
Real-time Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.