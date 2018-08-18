View to the top

Stella Spyrou/Special

Photography by longtime Sweetwater Camera Club member Stella Spyrou is on display on the third floor of the Douglas County Courthouse through Aug. 30. Her exhibit is focused on Georgia's nature and cityscapes. This photo of the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta is tittled "View to the Top." See the Weekend edition of the Sentinel for more of Spyrou's pictures.

Photography by longtime Sweetwater Camera Club member Stella Spyrou is on display on the third floor of the Douglas County Courthouse through Aug. 30. Her exhibit is focused on Georgia's nature and cityscapes. This photo of the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta is tittled "View to the Top." See the Weekend edition of the Sentinel for more of Spyrou's pictures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.