Photography by longtime Sweetwater Camera Club member Stella Spyrou is on display on the third floor of the Douglas County Courthouse through Aug. 30. Her exhibit is focused on Georgia's nature and cityscapes. This photo of the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta is tittled "View to the Top." See the Weekend edition of the Sentinel for more of Spyrou's pictures.
