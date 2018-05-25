West Georgia Technical College in conjunction with YouScience career guidance organization will be presenting a Career Fair of the Future for graduating high school seniors at the Murphy (Waco) and LaGrange campuses on Wednesday, June 6, from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Students from Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties will be offered the chance to secure their pathway to career opportunities
"This event is an opportunity for students to discover their best-fit career paths before starting the college process," said Ben Chambers, WTGC director of public relations and communications. "The results of the YouScience online software profile will conserve families time and money by putting the student in position to begin their secondary education with a clear direction on a continuing education and career path."
YouScience has created an outstanding precise profile that revolutionizes career guidance. Their patent-pending technology incorporates cutting-matching algorithms with the most reliable and all-inclusive career data, providing each student with a highly-personalized online profile that highlights the intersection of their unique talents, passions and opportunities.
"Statistically, we know that 47 percent of graduating seniors in these areas will not be enrolled in post-secondary at this same time next year," said Phillip Hardin, CEO of YouScience. "However, based on the YouScience results from more than 50,000 Georgia students, it's clear that these students have the talent to meet Georgia's high demand workforce needs."
In addition to sessions on admissions and financial aid, the agenda includes workshops from Georgia high demand industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare and information technology. Based on their YouScience career guidance results, students will be personally matched into their best-fit programs to learn from professors and industry leaders about local career opportunities.
Application fees for WGTC will be waived and a free lunch will be provided by the sponsors. The Waco campus is located at 176 Murphy Campus Blvd. in Waco. To register, go to https://www.youscience.com/wgtc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.