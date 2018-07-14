Youth Villages is seeking Backpack Heroes to collect school supplies for more than 100 vulnerable children receiving help at the organization’s Inner Harbour Campus.
Children, who have experienced trauma or have a history of emotional or behavioral health issues, attend school on the campus. The Backpack Heroes drive allows them to start the school year equipped to succeed.
Individuals, families or groups, such as businesses or church congregations, may participate as Backpack Heroes by donating school supplies July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the campus, 4685 Dorsett Shoals Rd. in Douglasville. Online donations can also be made at www.youthvillages.org/backpacks.
“A new backpack full of school supplies will help our children get off to a good start to the school year,” said Tanya Anderson, executive director of Youth Villages Georgia. “We’re very proud of our campus school and want to make sure this is an exciting time of year for children and teachers.”
Volunteers can purchase school supplies and backpacks to help a Youth Villages student and fill the backpacks themselves, donate any of the items below at the office or make a financial donation of any amount.
“If you would rather leave the shopping to us, an online donation of any amount is appreciated,” Anderson said. “A donation of $60 will provide a backpack and all the school supplies one child needs.”
Needed supplies include:
• Binders, red, white, black, blue, white ½ to 3-inch
• Washable Markers Fabric paint
• Colored folios Red – 10 pack Colored Pencils
• Composition Books Construction Paper (mixed colors) (200 Sheets)
• Copy Paper Correction Tape
• Crayon Set (box of 24) Easel Pads
• Erasers (Pack of 12) Glue Sticks
• Highlighters Index Cards, pack of 100
• Legal Pads (5 x 8) Legal Pads (8 1/2 x 11)
• Manila Folders 8x10 Canvases
• Markers (assorted colors) Markers (Black)
• Markers (Dry Erase) Notebook Paper (College ruled) 400 per pak
• Notebook Paper (Wide Ruled) Paper Clips (large) (100 pack)
• Sketch Pads Pencils (Mechanical) each
• Pencils (Wood) Pens – black and red, Papermate
• Poster Boards Post-It Notes
• Thin-tipped markers Scotch Tape
• Sharpies (Super) Sheet Protectors
• Stapler Tape Dispenser
• White Out – liquid Field Guide, plants, animals, insects, reptiles
• Pocket Dictionaries Rulers
• Calculators Calendars
For more information about donations, contact Chelsea Carver at chelsea.carver@youthvillages.org or go to youthvillages.org/backpacks.
Note: Youth Villages cannot accept pencil sharpeners, scissors, compasses or metal rulers and protractors.
About Youth Villages Georgia
Youth Villages is a national leader in children's mental and behavioral health bringing help and hope to more than 25,000 children, families and young people across the United States this year. In Georgia, Youth Villages provides residential treatment on the Inner Harbour Campus and its YVIntercept, intensive in-home services and YVLifeSet program for former children from its office in Atlanta. For more information, go to youthvillages.org
