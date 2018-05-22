Sonya Compton stayed out of the fray in a three-person battle for the Democratic nomination for Douglas County Solicitor General and it paid off.
Compton won a resounding victory over Democrats Rudy Harris and Christina Peterson in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. With all of the county’s 25 precincts reporting, Compton had 4,375 votes (59.60 percent), Peterson had 1,555 votes (21.18 percent) and Harris had 1,411 votes (19.22 percent).
Compton avoided a runoff by getting more than 50 percent of the vote and moves on to the Nov. 6 general election where she’ll take on incumbent Republican Matthew Krull, who faced no primary opposition Tuesday.
Compton’s win ends a months-long battle in the only countywide race on the primary ballot Tuesday.
Peterson tried unsuccessfully to get Harris disqualified from the race, claiming he didn’t meet residency requirements. But the county Board of Elections and Registration and Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain disagreed with Peterson. Harris and Peterson also battled over alleged tampering with campaign materials.
On the Board of Education, District 2 representative D.T. Jackson won another four-year term Tuesday. With all six precincts in the district reporting, Jackson had 378 votes (63.74 percent) to Urshla Fouch’s 215 votes (36.26 percent). Votes for Ebony Baker didn’t count because she was disqualified for not living in the district. In District 3, incumbent Tracy Rookard, who serves as school board chairman, avoided a runoff and held off a Democratic primary challenge from Monique Rivarde and Larry Moore; with all six precincts reporting in the district, Rookard had 1,251 votes (50.81 percent), Rivarde had 889 votes (36.11 percent) and Larry Moore had 322 votes (13.08 percent). In District 4, Democratic incumbent Michelle Simmons drew no opposition in the primary and is the presumptive winner of a new four-year term.
On the Board of Commissioners, Republican Leonard Amundson topped Francisco Artley in the GOP primary for the District 3 seat. With all six precincts in the district reporting, Amundson had 1,494 votes (80.28 percent) to Artley’s 367 votes (19.72 percent). Amundson will now move on to face Democrat Tarenia Carthan in November for the seat that is open with incumbent Republican Mike Mulcare not running for another term. In District 1, incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell will take on Republican Nycole Miller in the November general election since neither had primary challenges from within their respective parties Tuesday. In District 4, Republican Ann Jones Guider didn’t draw any opposition from either party in the primary, but Andre London, who originally qualified as a Democrat in District 3 before the county Board of Elections ruled he lives in District 4, has announced he plans to wage a longshot write-in campaign against Guider.
Three local judges will get new four-year terms on the bench as a result of drawing no primary opposition including: Chief Magistrate Court Judge Susan Camp, a Republican, and nonpartisan Superior Court Judges Cynthia Adams and David Emerson.
Among Douglas County’s eight-member state delegation, three Democrats faced primary challenges and all three incumbents won easily.
State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, collected 10,639 votes (66.66 percent) to defeat Karen Ashley (3,595 votes, 22.52 percent) and Michael Glanton (1,727 votes, 10.82 percent) for the District 35 Senate seat, which covers the eastern half of Douglas County.
State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, received 4,129 votes (58.34 percent) to defeat Valerie Vie (2,948 votes, 41.66 percent) for the District 62 House seat.
State Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, received 2,902 votes (55.95=6 percent) to beat Mandisha Thomas (2,284 votes, 44.04 percent) for the District 65 House seat.
State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and State Reps. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, J. Collins-R-Villa Rica and Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, drew no opposition from either side and are the presumptive winners of new two-years terms in the General Assembly.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-13, who represents all of Douglas County in Congress, didn’t have opposition in the Democratic primary. Scott will likely face Republican David Callahan in the November general election; Callahan had a big lead late Tuesday over Femi Akinkugbe in the Republican primary. Libertarian Martin Cowen is also collecting signatures to get on the ballot for the congressional seat.
The marquee statewide race on the ballot this year is for governor where incumbent Nathan Deal is term-limited. Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader in the state House, won the Democratic primary Tuesday, defeating ex-state Rep. Stacey Evans. In the Republican primary, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp appeared late Tuesday to be headed for a run-off. Abrams will take on the Republican winner in the November general election to determine Georgia’s next governor.
