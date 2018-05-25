With Tuesday's primary elections in the rearview mirror, several local seats have been decided and the Nov. 6 general election ballot is set.
By a wide margin, local attorney Sonya Compton, a Democrat, bested fellow Democrats Rudy Harris and Christina Peterson to win the Democratic nomination for solicitor general. Compton moves on to face incumbent Republican Matthew Krull, who had no opposition in the GOP primary Tuesday.
Compton said she is “surprised and humbled” by the number of votes she received in the primary.
“I am humbled the Democrats in the community have that much confidence in me,” she said. “I’ve been in Douglas County a long time, I know a lot of people and they know me and my qualifications. I hope that is why I received the votes without a runoff.”
Compton said she is looking forward to the race in November against Krull, whom she called a “formidable opponent.”
Solicitor general is the only countywide race on the ballot this year.
There are three seats yet to be decided on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
In the District 1 race, campaigning is expected to accelerate as candidates head into the fall, with incumbent District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, a Democrat, competing for votes against Rebublican Nycole Miller. Neither of the two candidates faced opposition during the primary election.
In District 3, Democratic primary winner Tarenia Carthan will face off against Republican Leonard “Len” Amundson, who handily defeated Francisco Artley in the GOP primary with 80 percent of the vote Tuesday.
Amundson and Carthan are vying for the District 3 seat held by Mike Mulcare, a Republican who is not running for another term after serving 12 years on the BOC.
Although a Democrat, Carthan spoke highly of Mulcare.
Mulcare has been "consistent on both sides,” she said. “He has set the stage for being fair.”
Carthan calls the path she’s taken running for office “a journey” and is tasking herself and a small team to continue embarking on a door-to-door campaign in her district.
“We’re knocking on doors and going out to public events to talk with people and see what District 3 issues are,” she said. “I moved to Douglas County in 2000 and during that time, I’ve only had one candidate knock on my door and ask about my concerns.”
Carthan said that the biggest issues everyone she’s spoken with in District 3 have are transportation related — roads in need of repair, traffic on Chapel Hill Road and traffic lights that are not in sync.
Amundson said he is grateful and humbled by the support he received from the Republican primary voters of District 3 on Tuesday.
“I believe our conservative message coupled with my business experience resonated with voters,” he said. “As I talk with residents in District 3, it is apparent that folks are becoming increasingly concerned about the financial health of our county and our future. This will be my focus on the Board of Commissioners should I be elected and win the general election in November.”
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, a Republican seeking her third term on the BOC, had no opposition from either party in the primary. Andre London, who qualified in District 3 as a Democrat but lives in District 4, is waging a longshot write-in campaign against Guider.
Two incumbent Democrats on the Board of Education had challenges from within their own party and both won new four-year terms by holding off their opponents.
District 2 Board of Education member D.T. Jackson held off a challenge from Urshla Fouch in what was originally a three-way race. A third candidate, Ebony Star Baker, was disqualified because she did not meet residency requirements. Jackson will return to the school board after winning 66 percent of the vote in his district.
Democrat Tracy Rookard, who serves as school board chairman, toppled two fellow Democratic primary challengers — Monique Rivarde and Larry Moore — to win a second term on the school board.
Rookard, in a closer than expected race, avoided a runoff by getting 50.81 percent of the vote.
“I remain engaged in our community by creating meaningful programs for parents and students," Rookard said. "While I have a fiduciary responsibility to efficiently manage the school system’s budget, policy, and personnel, I also have a self-imposed obligation to create avenues for students and parents to be empowered.”
She said she was proud of her campaign and the manner in which it was managed.
“We remained positive and strategically focused on the core skills required to be a successful board member and community liaison,” Rookard said. “I am humbled and honored by the level of support I received on election day and every day. Our voters are highly intelligent and this win is an indication that my district is please by the direction we are taking our system. The voters understood that I was the only candidate with credentials aligned with the board’s scope of work.”
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
All precincts reporting. Primary winners' names are in bold. In races where there is a Democratic and Republican candidate, the winners will face off in the Nov. 6 general election. In races where candidates are listed in only one party primary, the party primary winner is the presumptive winner of the race.
SOLICITOR - DEMOCRAT
Sonya Compton: 4,375 votes (59.60 percent)
Christina Peterson: 1,555 votes (21.18 percent)
Rudy Harris: 1,411 votes (19.22 percent)
SOLICITOR - REPUBLICAN
Matthew Krull (i): 4,974 votes (100 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 - REPUBLICAN
Nycole Miller: 906 votes (100 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1 - DEMOCRAT
Henry Mitchell (i): 1,469 votes (100 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3 - REPUBLICAN
Leonard Amundson: 1,494 votes (80.28 percent)
Francisco Artley: 367 votes (19.72 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3 - DEMOCRAT
Tarenia Carthan: 1,377 votes (100 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4 - REPUBLICAN
Ann Jones Guider (i): 1,901 votes (100 percent)
BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2 - DEMOCRAT
D.T. Jackson (i): 378 votes (63.74 percent)
Urshla Fouch: 215 votes (36.26 percent)
BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3 - DEMOCRAT
Tracy Rookard (i): 1,251 votes (50.81 percent)
Monique Rivarde: 889 votes (36.11 percent)
Larry Moore: 322 votes (13.08 percent)
BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 4 - DEMOCRAT
Michelle Simmons (i): 1,228 votes (100 percent)
CHIEF MAGISTRATE JUDGE - REPUBLICAN
Susan Camp (i): 5,106 votes (100 percent)
SUPERIOR COURT - NONPARTISAN
Cynthia Adams (i): 11,529 votes (100 percent)
SUPERIOR COURT - NONPARTISAN
David T. Emerson (i): 11,522 votes (100 percent)
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 30 - REPUBLICAN
Mike Dugan (i): 11,618 votes (100 percent)
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 35 - DEMOCRAT
Donzella James (i): 10,639 (66.66 percent)
Karen Ashley: 3,595 (22.52 percent)
Mike Glanton: 1,727 (10.82 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 61 - DEMOCRAT
Roger Bruce (i): 5,076 (100 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 62 - DEMOCRAT
William Boddie (i): 4,129 votes (58.34 percent)
Valerie Vie: 2,948 (41.66 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 65 - DEMOCRAT
Sharon Beasley-Teague (i): 2,902 (55.96 percent)
Mandisha Thomas: 2,284 (44.04 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 66 - DEMOCRAT
Kimberly Alexander (i): 3,079 (100 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 67 - REPUBLICAN
Micah Gravley (i): 3,139 votes (100 percent)
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 68 - REPUBLICAN
J. Collins (i): 3,740 (100 percent)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13 - DEMOCRAT
David Scott (i): 56,085 (100 percent)
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 13 - REPUBLICAN
David Callahan: 17,455 votes (93 percent)
Femi Akinkugbe: 1,314 votes (7 percent)
