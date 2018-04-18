Douglasville drivers are another step closer to experiencing a smoother commute on many city streets in the coming months.
The Douglasville City Council authorized Mayor Rochelle Robinson to sign a contract with Jackson Paving Company, Inc. for the 2018 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) resurfacing project at Monday night's voting meeting.
Although the council previously budgeted $4.6 million for the resurfacing project from SPLOST funds, the project costs should come in under $2.8 million, according to Douglasville Maintenance and Sanitation Director Greg Roberts. The project will resurface 58 streets, including Arbor Parkway, Chapel Crossing, Creekview Drive, Rose Avenue and Spring Street.
After the vote, Roberts said he that he still expects the work to start in May, around the time school ends, but it depends on when the contractor chooses to begin work. The entire project should be done within six months or at the beginning of fall in October, Roberts said.
Most of the work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with reminders posted on the city's social media accounts for residents.
"This is a resurfacing project, so it won't be too intrusive," Roberts previously said. "This will not be work at night time, this will be daytime work."
Connecting the downtown area to Highway 5, Rose Avenue is probably the busiest road out of the group, Roberts said, but the work shouldn't have a major impact on drivers who travel the road.
As far as other major roads in the city go, Douglas Boulevard is a street that will be resurfaced in 2019 as part of a beautification project, according to Roberts.
"We just allowed our engineers to move to the next level of the beautification project putting together plans," Roberts previously said. "We hope to have something to review in three months, sometime over the summer. Hopefully, in the calendar year of 2019, we can have all of Douglas Boulevard complete as far as resurfacing with the beautification project."
The list of artists, compensation amounts, and dates for this year's Wednesday Wind Down concert series was also approved during Monday night's meeting. The original July 4 date is going to be postponed until Aug. 15 to avoid any other city event conflicts on that holiday, Robinson said. The event is going to remain at Hunter Park this year. Technical changes such as having all of the food trucks in front of the Ike Owings Community Center and having security check all bags at a controlled access point could occur as well.
"The event has grown and it's known all over different cities," Councilman Sam Davis said. "We have got us something that our city's really proud of."
Parks and Recreation Director Travis Landrum made his Parks and Recreation Department Quarterly Report during the meeting and said the parks' final master plan should be completed at the end of May or at the beginning of June.
Douglasville Operations Manager Chelsea Jackson will be recognized in Atlanta next month for being one of the top government officials under the age of 40, Robinson said Monday. Jackson also helped lead this year's 16 Dose of Douglasville Citizen's Academy graduates, who were honored at Monday night's regular meeting.
