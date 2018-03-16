Coroner holds service for unclaimed cremains

Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin is continuing a tradition she started last year of giving a proper service for unclaimed cremains in her office.
On Monday morning, Godwin's office partnered with Sunrise Memorial Gardens for the Cremation Memorial Service.
The service began in 2017 during county coroner Renee Godwin's first year in office with 46 unclaimed cremains from decades in the county. There were 16 cremains memorialized on Monday that were collected from January to December 2017.
"I think everyone deserves a resting place," Godwin said. "They don't deserve to be in boxes in file cabinets. I think it's a good thing to do for the people because they are deserving of it."
The unclaimed cremains are a result of the coroner's office not being able to locate the individuals' families or next-of-kin. Family members of the unclaimed cremains can retrieve them from the memorial site at any time. After last year's ceremony, one family member claimed cremains from 1988 and placed the retired veteran's remains in the military section at Sunrise.
Coroner Executive Assistant Larry Bussey began Monday's memorial service with a prayer for the 16 individuals who were being remembered. Godwin, along with Bussey and handful of other staff members from the coroner's office and Sunrise Memorial Gardens then released an array of colorful balloons after every name was read out loud. The ages of the individuals ranged from infants to 73 years old, Godwin said.
Finishing the service in a respectful manner, despite heavy winds and near-freezing temperatures, was a priority for Godwin.
"I know if it was me and my family members, I wouldn't want them to be just stuffed anywhere," Godwin said.
The event is just one of the initiatives Godwin has planned for this year. She's also looking to launch a program and get a proclamation to make April "Suicide Prevention Month" in Douglas County.
"We're in the process of creating a suicide prevention course," Godwin said. "We've already had one class taught at a church by Wayne Rogers. We're getting other people to come out to teach suicide prevention for the teens as well as the adults, but our main focus is on the youth because we've been having an increased amount of [teen] suicides."
If any family members are looking for their loved ones, Godwin encourages them to contact her office at rgodwin@co.douglas.ga.us or 770-920-7452. Sunrise Memorial Gardens is located at 3721 Bankhead Highway in Douglasville.
"We're going to continue the legacy," Godwin said. "We're going to keep moving on and hopefully next year there will be less [unclaimed cremains] than this year."
