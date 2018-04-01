The Douglasville City Council discussed prospects for a new city hall location at Thursday's meeting.
A new city hall is a part of the Downtown Master Plan, which would potentially turn the current city hall on Church Street west of O'Neal Plaza into a shopping center. The old Douglasville Police precinct site at the corner of Church and Bowden streets is the current location the city is looking to move the city hall to, City Manager Marcia Hampton said during Thursday's meeting.
"The first step we wanted to take is to see if we can fit a city hall on that site," Hampton said. "So this [example model] is essentially what this does."
The council hasn't set an amount it wants to spend on a proposed new city hall. However, the city asked a consulting company to show the council a prototype city hall that cost $15 million "to see how much building that gets us," said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal.
The model that Hampton presented gave the proposed new city hall two floors with an elevator and would also give the council a board room to move meetings back the city hall. Councilman Terry Miller, an architect, addressed concerns about the model.
"As it is designed now, we'll run out of room within just a couple of years," Miller said. "Proper building planning dictates that you should always design with some amount of growth in mind. It's much cheaper to build that space into the original plans than it is to add to the building after it's been constructed."
Miller also suggested adding a rotunda for a more grand look at the hall's entrance.
"It looks, to me, a little too much like an office or a school," Miller said. "And I think a city hall should look like a city hall."
Also at Thursday's meeting, the council unanimously voted to impose a moratorium on acceptance of applications seeking rezoning of the property to Heavy industrial District, future land use amendments seeking heavy industrial use, or a special land use for any use on Heavy Industrial District until June 20.
The vote allows the council to put another pause on rock quarry applications. During the pause, the city is working on potential changes that can be made to the zoning ordinance. Those changes will further be discussed at Monday's council meeting. The council would then vote on the proposed zoning ordinance changes and have the proposed changes heard by the zoning board, before going back to the council for adoption.
Chief Assistant City Attorney Suzan Littlefield told the council approving the moratorium Thursday was imperative.
"We did receive an application for a special land use permit for the quarry, but we rejected that application today due to the errors that were in it," Littlefield said at Thursday night's meeting. "We will most likely receive another application very soon if you don't put this into action, so I suggest that you vote on it tonight."
A man who supported the rock quarry told the council he was disappointed they didn't allow the opportunity for citizens to add their input before the vote to continue the moratorium.
