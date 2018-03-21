A Douglasville Councilwoman wants to know why the projected completion date for the Highway 92 project is now 2022, five years later than originally planned.
Although Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley wasn't physically present at Monday's City Council meeting, City Manager Marcia Hampton relayed to the council Danley's wishes to organize a meeting with railway company Norfolk Southern, Congressman David Scott's office, and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to get a better understanding of why the completion date has been pushed back. Other construction components like the Mozley Street railroad crossing becoming a permanent closing is another reason why Danley wantes to host the meeting.
"I would like to know what is pushing the date further back," Danley told the Sentinel after the meeting. "The growing pains [of the construction process] hurt even more. This is where people live, work, and play. It's already critical that we don't have accessibility to medical facilities on this side of town."
During the meeting, Hampton said that the original completion date was November 2017. Part of the delay is due to GDOT and Norfolk Southern ironing out permitting issues to complete the tunnel work under the railroad tracks, Hampton said. GDOT can't complete the tunnel work until an agreement is reached with Norfolk Southern.
"I am trying to get a representative from Norfolk Southern at that meeting, as of right now," Hampton said. "My position is that if there's no one from Norfolk Southern at the meeting, we really won't be able to get that far."
The meeting is scheduled to occur on April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center, Hampton said.
"I think the reason why we'd be calling the meeting is that there's a five-year delay," Councilman Mark Adams said. "I don't think there's anyone else who could get away with a five-year delay."
The entire Highway 92 project will divert the state highway around downtown Douglasville beginning at Hospital Drive south of downtown, under a tunnel east of downtown near Ellis Street and then reconnecting with the main road north of the city at Malone Road.
Later on Monday evening at the council's regular voting meeting, the council approved authorizing the mayor to sign an option agreement with the county's Board of Commissioners to purchase the old jail site for $850,000. With the purchase, the city would own the bridge across Church Street and all of the old jail property in that space except for the old 911 building, Hampton said.
Owning the space is part of the city's Downtown Master Plan, which calls for transforming the area into a green space with an amphitheater and retail.
The council also approved signing a construction contract with Garland/DBE Inc. to repair city hall's roof for no more than $85,000. In the same approved item, the city is signing a separate contact to restore city hall's walls for no more than $48,000.
The Parks and Recreation Department sent out a survey to the community to receive public input for its 10-year strategic master plan last week. The survey can be found on the city's website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DouglasvilleParksSurvey and on the city's Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The deadline to complete the survey is April 8.
"We need as much of our citizens' input so that when we go forward we know which direction they want us to go," Councilman Chris Watts said.
