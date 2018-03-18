Council expected to vote on buying old jail from county for $850K

The Douglasville City Council is expected to vote on purchasing the old jail site downtown from the county at Monday's meeting.
Under the council’s finance committee is an item that would approve buying the old jail site from the county for $850,000. The city would own the bridge across Church Street and all of the old jail property in that space except for the old 911 building, City Manager Marcia Hampton said.
Purchasing the property would allow the city to move forward with its Downtown Master Plan. In the current model of the Master Plan, the jail site is considered Phase I. The old jail building would be demolished and the space would be used as a green space with an amphitheater and retail.
The old Douglas County jail closed in December 2012, when the current jail opened up on Fairburn Road. The site has been used as a filming site for many Georgia productions such as “All Eyez on Me,” the biopic of the late-Tupac Shakur, “Logan Lucky,” which stars Daniel Craig (James Bond), Hillary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, and Channing Tatum. “Trial by Fire,” which stars Jeff Perry, finished filming at the old jail recently in last November.
Councilman Terry Miller previously said he had concerns about demolishing a space that has brought in so many productions, but his view has changed after doing some research.
“We don’t really make much money off of that,” Miller said before Thursday’s legislative work session meeting. “We would be holding on to an asset that really just barely breaks even. Although it has a nice glamour to it that we’re bringing movies, we have a lot of other facilities that we can bring movies into Douglasville without us necessarily having the jail … they’re really coming to Douglasville for Douglasville. It’s not just the jail.”
In a good year, the film industry can bring in $100,000 to the area, but the jail still has operating costs and those costs cut into the money made from filming, Hampton said at a meeting last November.
A vote that would authorize The Garland Company to repair the city hall’s roof and wall for an estimated total cost of $133,000 is also on the agenda for Monday’s voting meeting. The cost range for the roof is between $60,000 and $85,000, while the wall is in the range of $35,000 to $48,000.
Douglasville’s city hall has three roof sections, which is over the building code maximum of two sections on a roof, Britt Grisham of The Garland Company, Inc. said during a February council meeting. The roof decking is made out of sheetrock, which isn’t Grisham’s recommended material to use. There are also dozens of nails on the roof that aren’t hitting the roof’s rafters.
A new city hall is in Phase II of the city’s 10-year Downtown Master Plan. The city hall could be moved into the old Douglasville Police Department building at the corner of Bowden and Church streets, Hampton said in December.
During a committee meeting in February, Mayor Rochelle Robinson expressed concerns about repairing the building with the impending move in the master plan. Hampton then reminded the council of how the presentation and question came about in the first place.
“You all asked us to put some money aside from SPLOST to take care of the pressing issues in city hall,” Hampton said. “And we have $300,000 set aside. As you know there are some issues with leaking, windows, certain areas, so that money is set aside.”
