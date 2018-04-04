The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to send proposed changes for heavy industrial ordinances to the city's zoning board.
The recommendations include 14 sections. All special land uses in the heavy industrial district requires that the special land use should not be within 5,000 feet of residential property, not within 5,000 feet of a water well, not within 5,000 feet of an existing business, and no special land use permit should be approved unless the subject's property will have direct access to a major roadway that is a part of the city or county's approved truck route.
Section two of the proposal adds six questions to the code, including whether the special land use cause traffic to the area, whether the special land use generates unreasonable pollution, and whether the special land use causes vibrations that can damage structures or business operations in the area.
Also among the proposed changes is a stipulation that no quarry or mining operation should be located closer than 3,000 feet to the lot of another quarry or mining operation.
The proposed changes are being sent to the zoning board a week after an application to build a rock quarry was sent to the city. The application was rejected due to some errors being in the application, Chief Assistant City Attorney Suzan Littlefield said during last Thursday's work session.
The city council originally put a moratorium on heavy industrial special land use applications on Dec. 18, 2017, which expired recently. After rejecting last week's quarry application, the council approved another moratorium on the applications, which will expire on June 20.
The next zoning board meeting is on May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center Auditorium. If the zoning board approves the council's recommendations, the recommendations would come back to the council for approval during the May 17 and May 21 meetings. If the zoning board tables the recommendations, then the dates for the council voting on the recommendations will be postponed as well, according to city officials. There will be public hearings for all three potential meetings where the zoning ordinance changes will be discussed.
Also at Monday's meeting, city communications employee Jason Post was appointed to the position of Community Relations Director on Monday night. Post was recommended to be appointed to the position by Mayor Rochelle Robinson.
"He has sustained and made it through the fire of the first assignment, which was the State of the City address," Robinson said. "He's done an excellent job of trying to get me prepared to give the State of the City address."
Lithia Springs High School senior Kai Hartman was also honored at Monday night's regular meeting. Hartman was recently named the Georgia representative for Youth of the Year with the Boys and Girls Club. Robinson proclaimed that Douglasville will celebrate April 9-13 as National Boys and Girls Club Week.
