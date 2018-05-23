The Douglasville City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to deny a request to approve a development plan for a portable rock crushing plant west of downtown Douglasville on Cedar Mountain on property the same developer, Bart Boyd, asked for a special land use permit to build a rock quarry on last year.
Councilman Mark Adams, who chairs the planning and development committee overseeing the project, made the initial motion to deny approving the plan, saying "I must vote my conscience here folks."
see council/page A5
Councilmembers Terry Miller, Sam Davis and LaShun Burr Danley also voted to deny the development plan.
Councilmembers Mike Miller and Chris Watts and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal were in the minority in voting against the motion to deny the development plan.
