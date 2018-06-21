At the regular meeting of the Douglasville City Council on Monday evening, two referenda were approved to be included on the special called election set for Nov. 6.
The first was in response to House Bill 1030 signed in May by Gov. Nathan Deal which asks residents to vote to grant redevelopment powers to the city of Douglasville to allow the creation of a Tax Allocation District (TAD). The TAD would be utilized to attract and promote redevelopment to a specifically designated area in the city of Douglasville.
TADs have been in Georgia since 1985, when the general assembly passed the Redevelopment Powers Law. The Redevelopment Powers Law allows local governments to sell bonds to finance infrastructure and other redevelopment costs within a specially defined area. The bonds are secured by a tax allocation increment which is the increase in the property tax revenues resulting from occurring redevelopment activities. As public improvements and private investment take place in a TAD, the taxable value of property increases. The city would then collect those revenues, putting the increase due to the new investment into a special fund, to pay off bonds or loans that financed the public improvements in the district.
Essentially, TADs are an incentive for major developers that allow them to borrow funds at future values. It is a method of attracting major developers to an underutilized area or areas in need of redevelopment. The projected tax allocation district that city staff will recommend will include portions of the North Side district, downtown, and portions of Thornton Road. Discussions between city staff and the City Council for a more defined district will continue to take place in July.
Other cities that have found success utilizing TADs to attract development are Atlanta, Smyrna, Gainesville, Acworth, Albany, Macon, Augusta, Savannah, East Point, Marietta, and Duluth, to name a few.
The second referendum approved by Mayor Rochelle Robinson and the City Council was in response to Senate Bill 17. Similar to House Bill 1030, the so-called “Brunch Bill” was signed into effect in May by Gov. Deal. This bill leaves it up to voters to vote on whether or not local restaurants have the ability to serve alcohol as early as 11 a.m. by the drink, not by the package, on Sundays within the city.
To wrap up the regular meeting on Monday evening, the mayor and City Council voted to adopt the consolidated operating, capital, enterprise, and special revenue fund budget for fiscal year 2018-19. As a result of the revisions requested by the City Council during the May 23 and May 24 budget workshop, city staff presented to the council the proposed fiscal year 2018-19 budget of $47,247,863 at a meeting earlier in June.
The fully adopted city budget can be found on the city of Douglasville’s website: www.douglasvillega.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.