The new Douglas County Government Annex will open in the next couple of weeks on Fairburn Road in Douglasville.
The Annex is expected to be help alleviate courthouse overcrowding and a lack of adequate parking and give the county's fleet management an updated facility.
Final touches were being made on the Annex this week, and James Worthington, Douglas County Development Services director, said the facility is on schedule to open June 26, which is when the tax and tag office plans to be ready.
The Board of Commissioners voted to finalize purchase of the former Bleakley RV building at 6200 Fairburn Rd. for $1.5 million in August of 2015. All inclusive, with the purchase of the building itself, the cost of construction by Lichty Commercial Construction, furniture, phones, computers and moving costs brings the total to around $4.9 million, according to Worthington.
The 7.39-acre property includes a 38,760-square-foot back building, a 20,000-square-foot main building and a 1,440-square-foot small building. The small building, renovated by county employees, houses the county’s facility management.
The new county annex will alleviate some of the cramped conditions within the courthouse, including in the district attorney’s office, the solicitor general’s office and juvenile court.
The tax, tag and appraisal departments will be locating into the main Annex building, along with the GIS department, according to Worthington. By moving the tax, tag and appraisal offices, the courthouse will secure a minimum of 50 additional parking places.
The 38,000-square-foot back building has already been operational at the new location, replacing the 40- to-50-year-old fleet maintenance building on Chicago Avenue, which was designed to support county vehicle maintenance when the county was half the size it is today.
The only thing lacking to complete fleet management is the installation of fuel pumps, a $336,000 ticket item expected to be delivered and put in place sometime in August or September, Worthington said.
Once they have relocated the other departments from the courthouse to the new annex, relocations within the courthouse will begin in two phases, said County Administrator Mark Teal.
During Phase I, the solicitor general's offices will move to the Appraisal/GIS space, the district attorney relocates some employees to the solicitor’s space on the administrative side of the courthouse and State Court Judge Brian Fortner will move to the space currently occupied by the solicitor general on the court side of the courthouse, Teal said.
However, before Phase II can begin, the courthouse security project will be implemented, according to Teal.
“The design has been completed and the advertisement for bids will be sent out next week,” he said. “The project consists of the widening of the space at the front entrance of the Courthouse by removing and relocating the visitor information desk and removing a large portion of the Tag Office waiting area. Four security stations will be installed as part of the project."
Teal said that once completed, the side doors on the first floor — known as the “Truth” and “Liberty” entrances — will be closed except for emergency situations and everyone will be required to enter through the front doors on the main (second floor) and pass through the security stations.
“We will have a better idea of how long this work will take when we obtain a contractor. However, we think it will take three to four months, Teal said.
Following this action, Phase II of the courthouse reshuffle can begin. At that time, the space currently occupied by the tax commissioner will house the public defender office and the clerk of court will occupy the space vacated by the public defender.
The Douglas County Tax and Tag Office announced it will officially close at noon on Friday, June 22 and reopen on Tuesday, June 26 at 8 a.m. to allow time for moving to its new location in the Annex. The Tax and Tag Office will be closed on Monday, June 25.
Douglas County’s tag renewal kiosk, located on the second (main) floor of the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Dr. will also be relocating to the Annex, but the tag renewal kiosk, located at the Kroger store at 8501 Hospital Dr., will continue to be available for customers on June 25.
Customers will be able to scan their Georgia driver’s license or enter registration information, then follow the easy-to-use touch-screen prompts to renew up to 10 vehicle registrations in as little as one minute.
The closure is intended to give ample time to set up offices, workstations and adequately prepare and be ready to serve the public on Tuesday, June 26. The Tax and Tag office will continue to operate during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the general public. The tag office will continue to extend its hours on Tuesdays and close at 6 p.m.
