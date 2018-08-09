The Douglas County Board of Commissioners plans to roll back its millage rate this year, which will effectively prevent a tax rate increase for county property owners.
Jennifer Hallman, finance director for Douglas County, said the BOC plans to adopt a rollback millage rate of 10.213 mills, which is 0.555 mills lower than last year's tax rate of 10.768 mills.
She said that any proposed amount that is higher than the 2018 rollback millage rate of 10.213 mills is considered a tax rate increase by the state and additional hearings are required.
However, despite the rollback, with new growth of 1.51 percent in the tax digest, the county expects to receive about $667,000 in additional revenue, Hallman said. This is down from growth of 5.62 percent in the tax digest in 2017, Hallman said.
Hallman said the value of one mill in Douglas County is at $4.4 million this year, up from $4.1 million in 2017 and $3.7 million in 2016.
In 2018, 82 percent of properties saw an increase in their assessed values and 18 percent saw no change or decreases in property values, according to Douglas County Chief Appraiser Benny Waldrop.
The deadline to file an appeal on property value assessments is Aug. 13. Appeals can be filed in the Appraisal Department, which is now located in the Douglas County Annex Building at 6200 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville. Call the Appraisal Department at 770-920-7228 or email them at property@co.douglas.ga.us for more information.
Residential property accounts for 57.08 percent of the county's digest, whereas 25.35 percent comes from commercial and industrial makes up 12.67 percent, according to Hallman. The balance of the digest comes from agriculture, motor vehicles, conservation, utilities and other assets.
The BOC announced Tuesday that the millage rate will be adopted at a meeting to be held at the Douglas County Courthouse in Citizens Hall, located at 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville, on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.
This year, 67.17 percent of tax revenue goes to the Douglas County Board of Education and 33.83 percent is retained by the county government for those who live in unincorporated Douglas County. Residents who live within the cities of Douglasville, Villa Rica and Austell pay taxes to those municipalities as well and the percentages will be different.
The Douglas County Board of Education is expected to adopt its millage rate on Aug. 20 at 19.700 mills for maintenance and operation (M&O) and 1.2 mills for bond indebtedness, totalling 20.900 mills, according to documents provided by Hallman.
