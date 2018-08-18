County seeking input for Lee Road Small Area Plan

Douglas County is soliciting public input on a recent expansion of the Lee Road Extension Plan, which has taken shape to include the full Lee Road corridor as it exists now and how it might look in the future. This plan expansion has been designated as the Lee Road Small Area Plan.
According to Douglas County Planning and Zoning Manager Ron Roberts, the corridor encompasses the existing length of Lee Road from Interstate 20, south to its intersection with Highway 92/Fairburn Road, the future extension past RaceTrac and Walgreens, and onto the current Bomar Road until it hits Chapel Hill Road.
A document for creating a Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) is being submitted to the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), according to Roberts, with the goal of getting the Lee Road Small Area Plan accepted into its LCI program. If the plan area is eligible and admitted into the program, the county will be qualified for implementation funding and other assistance offered by the ARC for LCI projects, Roberts said.
"The new scope will allow us to explore the impacts of the current road widening on land use and get the community's input on how they would like the character of the corridor to evolve as new development pressures are addressed," Roberts said. "We will develop a concept for how Bomar Road will need to be altered to accommodate the new Lee Road connection, and likewise will identify desired land uses to guide development along the corridor."
Roberts attended the Douglas County Comprehensive Plan public meeting on July 19 to present an initial corridor concept for character areas extending along Lee Road. He said a total of six-character areas have been identified along the corridor as having unique or definable characteristics that should be celebrated, enhanced or preserved, such as mixed use developments, housing, parks and trails.
Roberts said that of out of almost 300 responses so far, 59 percent of respondents identified walkability as the top quality lacking in Douglas County, with a sense of community and central town center space following with 41 and 38 percent, respectively.
"The community engagement plan is one of the most imperative components of the Lee Road Small Area Plan," said Roberts. "The existing stakeholders in the community offer relevant and passionate interpretations of the current conditions of the area, as well as noteworthy visions for the future. Douglas County invites all stakeholders and community members to become involved in the process to have their opinions heard. The input received throughout the process will guide the decisions and ultimate vision of the plan."
When the public was asked what top three priorities a town center area should focus on providing, space for family-oriented activities was identified as the highest rated top priority, with pathway development and connectivity as the highest rated second priority and safety and security as the highest rated third priority, Roberts said.
He said that restaurants, retail/shopping and pavilions or other shaded areas were noted by citizen input as the top three elements desired for the development of the Lee Road area, all which have been previously identified by input from Douglas County residents on other studies.
"Envision a plan that celebrates the 'small town feel' coveted by the Douglas County community," Roberts said. "When Douglas County sold the old jail to the city of Douglasville, the county recognized that the city needs a place upon which to come together as a community. From results obtained in the study, it reveals that the county also needs a place to be livable, workable and walkable into that corridor."
Roberts said Douglas County is embarking on an approximately 12-month process to envision and plan the Lee Road extension area and corridor, which he said has the potential to impact and drive development over the next 10-20 years.
He said it has the potential "to become an iconic, livable node along the Highway 92 corridor with a mixture of uses, housing options and complete streets to provide greater accessibility for pedestrians and bicycles and an identifiable downtown district for the county."
According to Roberts, the Lee Road Small Area plan will include predictable, practical policies capable of being implemented, but will be ambitious enough to draw excitement and a transformative built environment focused on land use and redevelopment.
"This plan will draw upon the unique characteristics of the community and include cutting-edge initiatives that will result in a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors," Roberts said. "As metro Atlanta continues to develop and redevelop into numerous activity centers, the plan will ensure that the area includes characteristics that make it a unique and attractive regional destination."
For more information, or to submit comments, email leeroadsmallareaplan@gmail.com or visit the plan's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LeeRoadSmallAreaPlan to stay up to date on events and stages in the process.
