Legendary singing cowboy legends Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Gene Autry would be proud.
A full weekend of western (Georgia) frontier excitement awaits, as the Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park in Villa Rica hosts its second Cowboy Festival. Due to last year's success, the cowboy festival will be spread over two days, April 14 and 15 — with the added attraction of a Friday evening Meet and Greet on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
Visitors are invited to take a step back in time next Saturday and Sunday to the early 1800s when gold was discovered in the area known as Pine Mountain in western Douglas County which was still very much a frontier.
The two-day Cowboy Festival will feature free live music and cowboy shows, along with history demonstrations scheduled throughout the day, including blacksmithing at the Live Animal Exhibit and historic firearm demonstrations at the Cowboy Village.
"The Cowboy Festival will feature train rides departing from Pinetown Depot, museum entrance and gold and gemstone panning," said Wesley Berninger, park ranger, historian and museum manager.
He said there is no admission to attend the festival, enjoy the music, demonstrations and the cowboy shows. Train rides, entrance to the museum entrance and gold and gemstone panning are $5 for adults for each activity, $4 for children 2-12 and seniors 55 and older. Children under 2 are free with an adult.
"The museum tells about the gold rush and the area's frontier heritage," said Berninger.
The discovery of gold at Pine Mountain in 1826 preceded the well-known Dahlonega gold rush and was among the first gold rushes in the United States.
Between 1949 and 1957, the Stockmar family, for whom the park and road is named, operated the Flying S Dude Ranch, which included a 2,000 foot grass strip airport built by Buddy Stockmar on the property adjacent the Mirror Lake subdivision.
Dodgie Stockmar built the airport across the street from where the grass strip once existed.
However, the festival's focus lies not only on the area's rich gold mining history, but the community's frontier past, when cowboys not only roamed the prairie, but the hills of west Georgia as well.
"There is a long history of cowboys at the site," said Berninger. "You have to remember that in the 1820s this area was the frontier. This was where America stopped and the 'west' began. Historically, there is a cowboy/frontier connection. The Stockmar family eventually came to own the site and they operated what was basically a dude ranch for tourists called the Flying "S" Ranch. Tourists could fly into the Stockmar's private airport and ride a stage coach to the Flying "S." They offered wagon trails, horseback riding, swimming (in old leaching tanks,) cowboy shows and square dances."
He said, "The Flying "S" was cutting edge tourism in a time when the only other significant place on the planet really trying to attract destination tourists in this way was Florida. We keep this heritage alive today by continuing the cowboy shows and with our cowboy festival. The cowboy shows reach back in time to the golden age of destination tourism. This is an important and often underrepresented feature of Villa Rica history."
The park manager explained that there is even a historic connection to an upcoming Jeep Show on May 12.
"Buddy Stockmar was an engineering genius and had many inventions to his credit.," said Berninger. "He actually designed several machines that operated by belt drives attached to the axels of Willys Jeeps. Stockmar was also the only distributor of Jeeps in this area. We will be displaying his patents for the Jeep accessories during our Jeep Show. Again, these are bits of local history that are hidden and we want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to experience our unique heritage."
Not only is Pine Mountain Gold Museum and Stockmar Park a fun place to hike and enjoy different attractions, but the history element makes it unique.
"We try very hard to make sure there is a historic underpinning to many of the events, and activities we offer," Berninger said. "That is a big part of what makes Pine Mountain Gold Museum so rare and special."
The Cowboy Festival's musical lineup will include: Jasmine McDonald, Lexi Jordan Atkins, Joey Garland, James Hoile, Sherry Fields, Cindy Smith, James Woody, Elvis Carden and visiting talent from the Western Music Association, performing on two stages at the park.
Live music begins at 10:30 Saturday and and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday continues throughout the day.
This year, a Cowboy Church service will be held at 11 a.m.
"We have a strong heritage of cowboys at Pine Mountain," said Berninger, "We keep this heritage alive today with cowboys shows provided by the Flying "S" Ranch Cowboys every Saturday."
The Flying "S" Ranch Cowboys will be prominently featured during the day-long event. The volunteer ensemble of cowboys perform gunslinger shows and train robberies.
Three of the cowboys, Bobby Ayers, an actor who used to be on "In the Heat of the Night" and other TV shows and films, Don Butler of Draketown, "a real cowboy" who trains horses and is in the rodeo, and James Woody, a featured singer during the festival will be featured extras in an independent cowboy film, "Grace."
The independent film, "Grace," starring Nancy Stafford, is being filmed this summer in various locations, including at the site of the Pine Mountain Gold Museum.
One of the other members of the Flying "S" Ranch Cowboys, William Culpepper, has a featured role in the faith-based Western, "Grace" as the head wrangler.
A number of the cast members will be at the Meet and Greet Friday night, said Cindy Smith, one of the featured musical performers at the festival and writer/story assistant with the film.
In addition to cowboys, could there be zombies lurking in the old mining operation?
Friday's Meet and Greet will also feature cast members from "The Walking Dead" and the movie, "Champion," released in 2017.
Tickets for the meet and greet are $10 and includes meeting cast members and crew, but also touring the gold museum and refreshments. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the "Grace" project, which is a nonprofit endeavor.
"The cowboy festival is unique in carrying out part of our heritage," said Berninger. "The Cowboy Festival has gotten bigger than we ever expected."
In addition to all of the musical entertainment and cowboy shows throughout the two-day festival, there will be plenty of food vendors on hand, including Tony's Smokin' BBQ, Chick-fil-A, The Scoop Ice Cream and others.
For the first time, visitors will get to visit resident oxen "Nugget" and "beloved" donkey "Eeyore" up close and personal during the event. The meet and greet with these two popular resident animals will be on Saturday at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. The two animals will also be available to great their public on Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m.
Pine Mountain Gold Mine has had the distinction of being named to the National Register of Historic Places
For more information on the Cowboy Festival and other upcoming events, call 678-840-1445 or contact Berninger at wberninger@villarica.org. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PineMountainGoldMuseum/.
The Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park is located at 1881 Stockmar Road in Villa Rica, on the western edge of Douglas County.
