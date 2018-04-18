Craig gets life for 2-year-old son's death

Courtney Craig entered a guilty plea on Monday to one count of malice murder and one count of aggravated battery for killing his 2-year-old son, King Davis, on March 1, 2016.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams presided over the case and imposed the sentence recommended by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Bonnie Smith of life in Prison plus 20 years to serve consecutive to the life sentence.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and testimony at trial:
On Feb. 29, 2016, Craig had his child with him for the weekend and went out to dinner with his family and the victim at Joe’s Crab Shack. At dinner the child was seen coloring in a coloring book, eating, and was devoid of any injuries. Craig then took the child home with him following dinner and admitted during a subsequent interview with police that he was alone with the child that for the entirety of the night and the next morning. At 3:15 p.m. on March 1, the next afternoon, Craig called his mother and told her the child was not breathing. She told him to immediately call 911 and authorities were dispatched. Upon their arrival it was apparent that the 2-year-old boy had been dead for several hours and had visible bruising throughout his body. An autopsy revealed additional internal injuries and the child’s death was classified as caused due to multiple blunt force injuries and asphyxiation.
During his interview with law enforcement, Craig ultimately admitted that he got angry with the child for calling him a name and admitted at various points to hitting the child, biting the child, and covering the child’s mouth. The victim’s mother and her family were present in court in support of the guilty plea and sentence.
Deputy Chief ADA Smith said the plea, “Was an opportunity for the family to finally move forward with their grief and gain closure without having to suffer through the trauma of re-living the child’s death at trial.”
Acting District Attorney Ryan Leonard called the victim’s death, “A tragic and senseless loss of life caused by the Defendant’s heinous actions. The child’s mother and her family showed what true grace and strength is throughout this process, and our thoughts are with them as they move forward and try to gain closure.” Leonard went on to praise the sentence of Life in Prison plus an additional 20 years, calling it “Justice for the victim and justice for his family. Today ensured that the Defendant will be held accountable for what he did and spend the rest of his life in prison.”
