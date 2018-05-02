A meeting to determine how the north side of Douglasville will develop and evolve in the future drew the interest of almost 300 citizens Monday night.
Speakers for the Northside Development Plan Community Open House and Workshop were Douglasville City Manager Marcia Hampton, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson, City Councilman Sam Davis, City Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley, Jesse Wiles, president of APD Urban Planning Management, and Matt Bedsole, Planner II, who are conducting the study.
“Thanks to the Northside council members and in particular Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley,” said Hampton. “Her outreach methods proved to be very effective in getting people out to have their voices heard.”
APD Urban Planning and Management, LLC, established in 1990, is a minority-owned firm with offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta, whose mission is to bring about sustainable neighborhood redevelopment in partnership with the community.
The participants were asked to establish a vision for their community; provide feedback to guide recommendations on land use and infrastructure; and prioritize public investment during the workshop. This was the first public meeting held regarding the project.
Input was given by community participants at five stations. The first was determining goals. The second was to build a vision by establishing a sentence structure. The third was connectivity, where participants got to build streets. The fourth activity center concerned three activities to determine land use, including density, development and retail. The last was to determine public investment by completing two activities, choosing from 10 options on a map for one investment area.
Wiles said the first step is in APD understanding what the community envisions and wants in their neighborhood.
“When you ride around the city, through metro Atlanta or your vacation,” Wiles said, “you see something you know you like although you might not know why. In every single community, there has been a planning process at that particular place.”
He said he believed his company would be taking on a planning process that can be implemented.
According to Hampton, $1 million in SPLOST funds has been allocated to start the project in the community.
“This is the first phase of the project,” said Hampton, “and it has to be economically sound. It all starts with planning, and planning takes time. This will not happen overnight and your participation is part of the process.”
The study area is bounded by Mill Creek, Malone Road, Huey Road, Strickland Street and Cedar Mountain Road.
With the city’s recent purchase of the old Douglas County jail for $850,000, this will allow the city to move forward with its Downtown Master Plan. In the current model of the city’s Master Plan, the jail site is considered Phase I. The old jail building would be demolished and the space would be used as a green space with an amphitheater and retail shopping.
“The tie-in is that the city officials have gotten aggressive about redeveloping the older areas of the city, which includes the downtown area and the old mill property,” said Hampton. “Looking at these areas on the map collectively they represent the core of Douglas County and are directly adjacent to one other.”
She said, “Having these planning efforts work in tandem helps to provide continuity and consistency all which I hope creates excitement about the city’s future. A time line for the jail property will be forthcoming over the next few weeks. We have to first complete our due diligence on the purchase of the property.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said, “Highway 92 will change the trajectory of the future of what are city will be. The whole downtown, the (old) jail will be turned into a public-private partnership with exciting things for downtown.
City Councilman Sam Davis warned, “You’d better get ready. Douglasville is going to change.”
