The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is investigating County Coroner Renee Godwin after CBS46 revealed that a critical audit and some on the county's Board of Commissioners have questioned Godwin's spending and the use of staff and resources.
According to the CBS46 story and previous reporting by the Sentinel, Godwin has asked for multiple budget and staff increases, and has repeatedly burned through her budget since taking office less than two years ago.
The CBS46 story from earlier this month goes on to say that “...in our initial investigation, when requested, [Godwin] provided inconsistent data, raising questions about the accuracy of her office's bookkeeping.”
Godwin refused an on-camera interview with CBS46, but sent written statements to them defending her office, saying she was unaware of the DA’s probe, “...but stood by her budgeting and other departmental decisions.”
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, contacted by phone by the Sentinel, said she originally brought the issue to the commission chairman and had also spoken with the county attorney after receiving numerous emails or other reports regarding expenses. An internal audit aligned with some of her concerns, she said, but nothing further was done.
“That was a year ago and nothing happened, so I took it to the DA in February and their investigation started then,” Guider said.
Guider cited reports of inappropriate use of county vehicles and additional billing for a deputy coroner(s) to do the same work that should be being done by the coroner.
CBS46’s story references “... multiple sources have reached out … saying they have either spoken to the DA or have submitted information they feel needs investigating.”
But Guider stressed that she did not take her concerns outside and did not herself contact CBS46 regarding the investigation.
Guider said she doesn’t know how long the DA’s probe could last, but only wants it to be resolved, and hopes that it will result in the truth coming out.
Godwin, contacted by phone, said she wasn’t aware of any investigation prior to being contacted by CBS46.
“I’m just trying to weather the storm,” she said.
But she added that their reporting of inappropriate uses of staff and department resources were not true.
“The budget they’re referring to is the budget from last year, when we had nothing to compare the budget with [when] I went to the board and asked for more money, because I saw the budget going over, and it was denied; they wanted to wait until the end of year and get the raw numbers, and see where the budget was going from there,” Godwin said.
And Godwin said no county funds were used to equip or maintain two donated staff vehicles, or to fund personal vehicles used for work purposes.
Godwin also said that some misunderstandings have arisen between her practices and those of her predecessor.
“And now that I’m moving in a different direction and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, I’m getting crucified for it,” she said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney David Emadi, also contacted by phone, said he could not comment on the investigation, but did confirm that an investigation is ongoing.
“I can only comment what I did with CBS46 and that is that a number of people had come to us with information regarding the coroner and we are investigating,” Emadi said.
Emadi said he could not speculate on how long the District Attorney’s investigation might last.
