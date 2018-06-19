Daniel to BOC chair: 'Don't mention my name ever again'

Former Douglas County Coroner Randy Daniel spoke before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners during Monday’s work session to defend the way his office was run during his 24 year-tenure after Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones criticized Daniel at a meeting two weeks ago.
Daniel said that he had “tried to retire in peace,” but his name has continued to be batted around in comparisons to the current coroner, Renee Godwin, whose practices are currently under investigation by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Daniel warned Jones, “Don’t mention my name ever again or I’ll be back here.”
He also told the chairman that she owed him and his deputies an apology.”
Jones told Daniel she would “take the matter under advisement.”
“I’ve been accused of being involved in the investigation,” said Daniel. “I don’t even know the current district attorney. I’m retired and I just want a peaceful retirement.”
He admitted to paying his deputies $100 per call, whereas the law says the going rate for an investigation for deputy coroners is $175.
“I never thought I’d be crucified for saving the county money,” Daniel said. “The law says deputies are ‘entitled’ to $175, but it is not required.”
Daniel said he has also been accused of not having a budget. He turned to County Administrator Mark Teal and asked him, “Mark, did I have a budget” to which Teal affirmed that he did.
He has also been criticized for poor record management, which he denied.
“My records were immaculate,” said Daniel, “and I had the best bookkeeper in deputy coroner Mark Alcarez, whose company Georgia Floors and More was a subcontractor then, as they should be now.”
Alcarez, former chief deputy coroner, was appointed by the Board of Commissioners to the Douglas County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) Board in August 2017. In 2015, he was named the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Coroner of the Year for Child Death Investigations.
Alcarez was accused in a recent BOC work session of not having been certified and sworn in as a deputy coroner by Jones, a statement she later retracted. In fact, he served on Douglas County Child Fatality Review Committee, in the Metro Atlanta Mass Fatality Group, was trained in child abuse, neglect and death investigations, was trained at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and was recognized by a Georgia Senate Resolution for his accomplishments in 2016.
Daniel told the BOC that contrary to misinformation presented at previous commission meetings, his office never paid a funeral home for holding a body in one of their coolers.
In 2015, state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, led the Georgia House of Representatives in recognizing Daniel with a House Resolution of his accomplishments.
House Resolution 409 congratulated Daniel for being named 2014 Coroner of the Year by the Georgia Coroners Association. The award is given annually to recognize outstanding public service as coroner and as a citizen of the county in which the coroner serves.
According to Douglas County Human Resources Director Frederick Perry, Godwin’s salary is listed at $32,598.59. At the time of his departure at the end of 2016, Daniel’s salary was $32,275.78.
County Finance Director Jennifer Hallman said the small difference in pay is because there was a cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 1 percent given Jan. 1, 2017 to all employees.
By law, the coroner can opt to get paid on a per call basis, or elect to receive a salary as Godwin has done. Under the current pay schedule, deputy coroners get their salaries by a per investigation call and per transport call basis, explained Hallman. Two coroners go out on each call, but only one receives the per call investigative fee of $175 and another $165 to transport a body.
