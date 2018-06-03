Douglas County People’s Action Committee (DCPAC), a citizen’s group, is voicing their opposition via a Facebook group and other means to an Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) Grant application previously submitted by Douglas commissioners for a proposed bus system expansion in the county.
The ARC application response is expected soon and, if approved, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners would then vote in June whether or not to accept the grant funding and initiate the program.
Concerns have been raised by the group over cost and sustainability for the expansion program from a two route plan to four routes, and what the group has characterized as inaccurate information included on the application submitted to the ARC has led the group to ask Douglas commissioners to retract their application for the grant.
Heather Denis, chair of DCPAC, contacted by phone, said there was no vote by the current BOC to expand a two-route system to a four-route system and no support ever acknowledged from the Douglasville City Council for the plan.
“One of the items [in the application] says ‘there was a feasibility study conducted.’ The BOC, and I’ll give them the benefit of doubt, have not produced such a document,” she said. “Another item says they got support from the city, which they didn’t. Those were the two high points not 100 percent true. They did do a study, but it was more of needs/wants study based on opinions, rather than facts. So we’re curious what the real cost of this bus system is, if a true feasibility study has not been conducted,” she said.
Additionally, Denis said, two of the routes are within the city limits despite the city not being involved in the planning, which may leave Douglasville holding the bag for the brunt of state fees or things like trash collection. Those considerations have not been addressed in any study, she said.
And Denis points out in a Facebook post that the plan is wasteful in the light of the passing of HB930, which calls for a unified metro Atlanta transit plan.
HB930 creates an Atlanta-Region Transit Link (ATL) Authority to operate, plan and provide transit services in the 13-county metro Atlanta region and authorizes a county-level transit special purpose local option sales tax which could be levied for up to 30 years upon approval of the voters in the county. Each county in metro Atlanta can choose to call for a Transit-SPLOST.
District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson, chair of the county’s Transportation Committee, responded to questions about the proposed system via email.
"I’m hopeful and anticipate a positive vote by the ARC on our CMAQ federal grant application which has been scored at the $6 million over three years [term] level. It’s important to highlight that leveraging our local funds to acquire supplemental state and/or federal funding sources fulfills our collective financing strategy; I've advocated consistently for several years bringing our tax dollars home recognizing these resources are scarce and competitive," he said.
Robinson contends that the process has adhered to the required parameters.
"The process we've followed has and will conform to federal grant guidelines as well as state law, local delegation enactments, county ordinances and policies as well as committee rules," he said.
Robinson referenced a 2015 transportation study and budget projection tied to the grant.
"We’re aware of the financial impact,” Robinson said. “Our transportation grant consultant prepared a budget forecast, as part of our grant application, for our four routes of roughly $1.6 million to $2 million per-year, which includes not just buses, but staff, maintenance and fuel. The Transportation Committee has an agenda item to discuss costs, in light of the impending ARC vote in June, which is supported by our 2015 Transportation Demand Study which established population rider assumptions that drive associated cost estimates."
As for the recent passage of HB 930 Robinson said: “...The county is encouraged by this long term (up to 30 years) financing option. The CMAQ grant provides short-term financing for the three years and with those actual costs (not estimates), the BOC will be in a position to present a referendum consideration based in facts. The timing of this empowerment from the General Assembly, along with new growth from our commercial and industrial segments of the tax digest poises Douglas to meet the pent-up needs of its varied citizenry. Strategically, it’s imperative to move citizens as well as we do commerce and providing a comprehensive system of mobility is paramount."
Denis credits Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones with listening to the group’s concerns, but says answers to questions about costs associated with the program aren’t being conveyed from the board.
Denis said that when it comes to a vote from commissioners over the grant support may be split, and a vote for the plan up or down is tough to predict.
If the county does indeed get final approval for the grant, Jones said earlier this year that she plans to move forward with the bus system.
Jones said in a January meeting that Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said the state is moving forward with regional transportation “and Douglas County is not exempt.”
Jones said the project originated as the result of a comprehensive transportation study and was voted on 5-0 by the previous administration.
“I am managing the cards I was dealt,” she said. “This baby belongs to me now.”
Jones said she looked to a federal grant to avoid putting this on the backs of the taxpayers.
Asked if a sustainability and feasibility study had been done, Jones answered that a study had been done around 2015.
“Sustainability is in the three-year grant,” she said. “After that you apply for another grant."
But critics like Denis remain skeptical.
“Why would we waste taxpayer money on this mom and pop-system Douglas County plan, if in a few years, maybe less, this ATL plan would essentially trump it and do away with it? It hasn’t been thought through ...,” Denis said. “And they’re spending $50,000 in taxpayer money on branding for a plan that could be negated if the county [later] decided to move ahead with the ATL plan, which would be a taxable service,” she said.
