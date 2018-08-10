The Douglas County School System did an about face Thursday morning after many parents were caught off guard by a new school bus routing system that led to disastrous results the first day of school Wednesday. Many students found themselves stranded and others were expected to walk greater distances to a new bus stop.
A huge wave of outraged parents swept the school system and transportation department phone lines Wednesday, while many others just showed up to have their voices heard.
The Douglas County School System announced Thursday morning that it will restore the school bus routes from last year — the 2017-18 school year — effective Monday morning.
The revised route information was expected to be provided to each school principal on Friday to disseminate this information to parents and guardians Friday afternoon.
However, Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS, said late Friday there were some last-minute snags with getting that information out to elementary school students because they had early release the first three days of school.
Lake said the bus route information that will be effective Monday "was not available in time in an easily usable format" for elementary students to take home Friday. She said middle and high school students should have had the information Friday afternoon.
She said principals, teachers and other school staff will be reaching out to parents of students at their schools to let them know about the new routes starting Monday.
And to make sure all parents have the correct bus route information for Monday, all Douglas County schools will be open Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m. with bus route information posted and that information will continue to be posted in all schools through next week.
Lake said for those parents who can't get to their child's school Saturday, there will be someone answering phones at each school from 9-11 a.m. She added that text messages were sent and phone calls were made to 29,000 people Friday afternoon letting them know how to find the bus route information.
Lake said the 2017-18 bus routes that will be back in place as of Monday will include the same pick up and drop off times and locations as last year as well, but she said bus numbers and bus drivers for many routes may change.
And she said roughly 7,000 students, including students new to Douglas County and kindergarteners, sixth graders and ninth graders starting at new schools will have to adapt to bus routes at schools they haven't attended before.
In a Facebook response to a parent, a school system spokesperson wrote, "The past 24 hours (non-stop) have been spent working alongside the transportation department analyzing what went wrong and how can we make things right. This decision was made based on what we now feel is in the best interest of our students. There were multiple challenges and transportation failures Wednesday that were unacceptable. We let our parents down, and most importantly we let our students down. Keeping your students safe and getting them to school on time will always be our top priority."
Several recent Facebook posts on the Douglas County School System's Facebook page praised the school system for owning the situation and accepting responsibility for it.
Heather McClain wrote: "Instead of diverting the situation and trying to blame everybody else your are taking responsibility! This has earned respect back for me and confidence in the system. Sometimes trial and error has to happen but you tried, it didn’t work as expected and now you are willing to fix it. Thank you."
Posts from many on the Douglasville & Douglas County Civic Action Facebook page also offered praise that many of the same drivers would be running the same routes as last year.
Carol Moreland Herring posted, "Same driver same routes. Happy parents."
Lake told the Sentinel Friday that the transportation department is "still deconstructing everything that happened since Wednesday and the focus is on Monday morning and having Monday morning being very successful."
She said that school system personnel have been staying at the transportation complex until 11 p.m. or midnight since Wednesday and will be working on Saturday to prepare for Monday morning's bus run.
"Every backup driver has been called in and it is all-hands on …" Lake said.
She said that with "the massiveness of transporting such a large number of students each day, there are always some transportation issues to be worked out" — which explains why they start the first day of school in the middle of the week.
In a Sentinel article from mid-July, new transportation director E.W.Tolbert had indicated that the transportation staff was working on "centralized routing," but said he expected "no big changes — if anything, will make it more efficient doing it this way."
At that time, he explained that by centralizing as many routes as possible "some children might have to walk as much as one-tenth of a mile to get on the bus."
Lake told the Sentinel Wednesday afternoon that Tolbert had implemented a number of bus route changes this year. These changes were designed to maximize bus efficiency and more importantly, get students to school on time, she said.
She said the changes most parents were upset about were the elimination of bus stops at single homes. In the new route system that was implemented on the first day of school Wednesday, bus stops were to be at designated central bus stops or corners.
But with the problems, outcry and the school system’s quick response to return to the bus stops from last year, it is anticipated everything will be back to normal next week.
