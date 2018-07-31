DCSS holding 'launch party' for teachers, other personnel

School starts back on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and this year teachers and other school personnel will be headed to the University of West Georgia (UWG) coliseum in Carrollton on Aug. 2 for what is characterized as a ‘launch party’ prior to the start of classes the following week.
According to Portia Lake, spokesperson for Douglas County Schools, who spoke by phone, the event is to motivate teachers and staff for the new school year.
“The event will be open to all 3,500 employees in the Douglas County School System and is designed for all employees to see and hear the superintendent's vision and expectations for the 2018-19 school year,” Lake said. “This event's main purpose is to bring everyone together with the shared goal of helping every student graduate from our schools college and career ready.”
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North is starting his second school year at the helm.
Lake said this is the school district's opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to teachers, faculty and staff and to celebrate the start of the new academic year.
Lake said officials want to underscore the mission goals of “...reminding teachers and other staffers exactly why they’re there and why students are the number one priority, and ‘let’s get the school year off right.’ ”
Both North and a comic-motivational speaker will address the gathering and New Manchester High School's award winning acapella choir, InToneNation will be performing, Lake said.
This is the first year this has been done and it could become an annual start-up event for school system teachers and other staffers, Lake said.
“Lots of other school systems do this so, [if it went well] I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t become an annual event,” she said.
Lake said no other local venues considered were suitable for the amount of people and would have required several sessions.
“Logistically we needed to get all our employees at one time in one place, and UWG offered a greatly discounted rate because of a partnership we have. Not only does this venue offer added space, it also allows us to take advantage of their enhanced audio and video capabilities,” Lake said.
The event is paid out of a part of the DCSS General Fund, at a cost of less than 45 cents per employee, she said.
Lake said according to the plan the event will be concluded by mid-day and return teachers and other employees to their schools.
“By using UWG’s facility, we were able to accommodate all of our employees with minimal disruption to each school's business day — and at a lower cost. Buses will transport all employees from their home school to UWG, and will also be attending the launch party. After the event, employees will return to their schools and work sites and resume working,” she said.
BACK TO SCHOOL Important DATES
• Friday, Aug. 3: High School Back to School Bash (Times Vary)
• Monday, Aug. 6: Sneak A Peak (Elementary Schools, 4:30-6 p.m.; Middle Schools, 5:30-7 p.m.)
• Wednesday, Aug. 8: First Day of Classes for all Douglas County Students.
