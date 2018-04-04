A new business could be in downtown Douglasville within the next three months.
The pair of applicants who expressed interest moving into the space vacated by Cabin Fever Roasters on Broad Street were announced during the Douglasville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The first proposal mentioned was to bring a YoJay's Yogurt Treats and a Mad Mac's Sandwich Shop as a collaboration shop in that space.
"I think that what we have is in line with what Douglasville needs," Akenya Rock-Bernard said. "We just wanted to come somewhere that is up-and-coming, and we see that Douglasville is that."
The second interested applicant is the local entrepreneur and real estate investor Brandon Thompson, who proposed a number of businesses to go in the space such as a craft beer bar. Thompson said that he's "pretty sure it would be a done deal" for the craft beer owners to move into the vacant space.
"I've been out here, pretty much all of my life. I try doing as much as I can do for the community and (try to) give them some family entertainment as well as create a place for people to come in," Thompson said in a voice message, which was played at the DDA meeting.
Thompson is the landlord for the brand new Can U Escape Hotel escape room in downtown Douglasville, which opened at 8440 E. Courthouse Square on March 24. He's also involved with the Renaissance Douglasville initiative with local pastor Chris Bobblett. The initiative aims to help homeless people in Douglasville reconnect with their hometowns and helps the homeless become employed.
YoJay's Yogurt Treats first opened on July 4, 2017, in Forest Park, Georgia. The Forest Park location is bringing in the Mad Mac's Sandwich Shop next month, according to Bernard. Douglasville is one of the first cities that Bernard wanted to expand to because it was still relatively close to Forest Park. The current YoJay's Yogurt Treats location is approximately a 45-minute drive away from downtown Douglasville.
"We've been wanting and thinking about an ice cream shop from even just the main street socials that we've been doing over the recent terms," DDA Vice Chair Shandron Pemberton said. "I think it's been proven that's an area that we would like to see in downtown."
While DDA member Elana Hudson said she liked Thompson's idea of the beer craft bar, Bernard's presentation sounded much more in-depth to her.
"I'm very excited he decided to formulate these plans, but I would just like to see something more concrete," Hudson said. "One craft beer bar sounds like a great idea for the area, but I just don't know how sure it is I guess."
There was no vote on what business the DDA would let move into the Cabin Fever Roasters former space on Tuesday and it was not specified exactly when the decision would be made during the meeting. Both interested applicants were presented to the DDA on Tuesday in large part due to the authority's new members. Councilman Terry Miller, Joycie Wren, and Chad Houck were all introduced to the DDA on Tuesday after being voted in by the Douglasville City Council on Monday night. Miller and Wren were sworn-in to their new positions, while Houck was unable to attend the meeting because he was on vacation.
