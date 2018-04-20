The decision on who will become Douglas County’s next district attorney will be decided by Gov. Nathan Deal rather than the county's voters.
A letter was sent Tuesday to State Bar of Georgia members living in the Douglas Judicial Circuit announcing that Deal is accepting nominations for DA to succeed former DA Brian Fortner, who was recently appointed by the governor to a state court judgeship. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday, April 30, according to the letter.
Since the appointment is expected to come just more than six months before the Nov. 6 general election, whoever Deal appoints will serve as district attorney until the 2020 election when that person will face the voters.
Democrat Dalia Racine and Republican Ryan Leonard qualified to run for DA in March, and their names will be on their respective parties' May 22 primary ballots, which have already been printed, according to Douglas County Elections Supervisor Milton Kidd. Kidd said notices will be posted at polling places letting voters know of the change to the race.
By Georgia law, Deal has the prerogative to appoint a new DA or to let the voters decide. Four years ago, Fortner became acting DA in May of 2014 and Deal chose not to make an appointment, letting the voters decide between Fortner and Racine in the 2014 general election in a race Fortner won by less than 500 votes.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Deal decided to make an appointment this year. A message left by the Sentinel with the governor’s office Wednesday morning seeking comment was not returned by press time Thursday evening.
Leonard and Racine confirmed to the Sentinel Wednesday they will both be submitting applications to Deal to be appointed DA.
Leonard was previously the chief assistant DA in Douglas County and has been serving as acting DA since Fortner was sworn in as judge. Racine is a Douglasville resident who serves as deputy chief assistant district attorney for human trafficking in DeKalb County.
Leonard said of Deal’s decision to appoint someone to the position rather than allowing the planned election to happen this year, “I am confident Governor Deal will make an informed and judicious decision in his appointment of the next district attorney of Douglas County. I hope his vetting process will ultimately lead him to the conclusion that I am the best and most qualified person for this job based upon my many years of service to this office, as well as the results which I have consistently delivered both in the courtroom and in our community.”
Leonard added: “As a career prosecutor who has spent the past 12 years working to protect citizens and families of Douglas County, I have worked tirelessly during my time here to represent all members of our community, and I would be honored to continue to do so if appointed district attorney by the governor.”
Racine said, “I believe in our election process and the right of the citizens of Douglas County to vote for our next district attorney. However, Douglas County is currently experiencing the unique opportunity for the governor to exercise his authority to appoint based on the current vacancy in the DA’s position. I am faithful that Governor Deal will vet the applicants that will be considered to serve as the next district attorney.”
Racine added: “As district attorney, you serve as the gatekeeper of justice for your community. I am confident the governor’s selection will be based on the applicant’s merit, experience and commitment to the community. I am also hopeful that he will consider the voices of the people of Douglas County.
“I believe, that if given the opportunity, the governor will trust in my abilities to maintain his sound legacy while serving as the district attorney of Douglas County. I have lived in Douglas County for 11 years. My husband and I chose to raise our three children in Douglas County because we believe in the same core values as our community. For almost 15 years, I have committed my career to purpose-driven prosecution and recognize my accountability to my victims, my community, and most importantly, to my God. I fully recognize the awesome responsibility to serve as district attorney. I will make sure that the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office implements the best policies in professionalism, programing, and partnership developments to make sure that we are protecting our citizens.”
