Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories where the Sentinel asked candidates who have challengers in the May 22 primary election questions about their platforms for office. Advance voting begins April 30. This story features the three Democrats running in the primary for solicitor general. The winner will move on to face incumbent Republican Matthew Krull in the Nov. 6 general election.
Three Democratic candidates for solicitor general — Sonya Compton, Rudy T. Harris, and Christina Peterson — will face off in the May 22 Democratic Primary election. The winner will move on to face incumbent Matthew Krull, who has no opposition in the Republican primary, in the Nov. 6 general election.
All three Democratic candidates shared why they feel they are the best person for the job and what they would like to accomplish.
Experience
Compton has lived in Douglas County for over 25 years now after growing up in Valdosta. She’s been a trial lawyer for over 20 years, representing the community in a range of civil and criminal cases, including family, juvenile, personal injury, criminal defense, and appellate law, she said. Compton has owned a managed her own law firm in Douglas County for over 10 years.
“I have remained a member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia, with no investigation or disciplinary action for misconduct, mismanagement of funds, or mismanagement of my office,” Compton said. “I believe that leading by this example will set the tone of the office, and the level of excellence required for assistant solicitors employed under my leadership.”
Harris grew up in Columbus and he began his legal career in Hall County as an assistant solicitor general in Hall County. He is currently an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, where he is assigned to crimes against women and children.
“I have prosecuted everything from loose chickens to homicides,” Harris said. “I have supervised junior attorneys and support staff. I am also very familiar with accountability courts, having served as the lead prosecutor in DUI Court. There is not one aspect of the solicitor's office that I am not familiar with.”
Peterson said she was born in Georgia and is a homeowner in Douglas County. She’s a Douglas County prosecutor who has prosecuted felonies, misdemeanors, and traffic offenses in the county. She also assisted in creating the first drug court in the county and created the county’s first felony pretrial diversion program that focuses on mentoring first-time teenage offenders.
“I have established relationships with Douglas County law enforcement, the clerk's office, courthouse staff, and community partners,” Peterson said. “I have effectively and efficiently managed staff and heavy caseloads without compromising professionalism and proficiency. I participated in the distinguished Leadership Douglas Academy that assisted in my personal and professional leadership development. I am committed to Douglas County as an elected official of the county should be. I am a foster parent in the county that represents Region 3 of the Adoptive and Foster Parent Association of Georgia and I additionally serve my community as a member of Junior League of Douglas County. I am committed to keeping the streets safe while ensuring equal justice.”
Challenges
Compton said that she sees case management as the biggest current challenge in the solicitor’s office.
“The office of the solicitor general is responsible for prosecuting all of the traffic, misdemeanor, and county ordinance violations for Douglas County,” Compton said. “In addition, the office of the solicitor general is responsible for all city of Douglasville traffic and misdemeanor cases, where the accused has demanded a trial by jury. Because of this, the number of cases handled, and the number of citizens served by this office is more than any other prosecuting entity in Douglas County. Strategic planning and diligent oversight of day-to-day operations are critical.”
Harris said the biggest challenge that he sees in the office is reducing recidivism, which is the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend.
“Unlike the district attorney, the solicitor general is unable to sentence offenders to lengthy prison sentences,” Harris said. “Therefore, it is incumbent upon the solicitor general to make sentencing recommendations that are geared towards rehabilitating offenders.”
Peterson also said that the ability to handle the number of cases is the greatest challenge facing the office.
“If your solicitor is not proficient, the purpose of the solicitor general will be lost,” Peterson said. “It is not about how many cases a solicitor can prosecute or how many people he has sent to jail; it's about how many lives were changed and how safe the streets of Douglas County are while ensuring everyone's rights are protected in the process. A solicitor has to focus on the latter and recommend the appropriate consequences that will do just that.”
Solicitor General Goals
The term for solicitor general is four years. All three candidates described some of the goals that they have for serving the county over the next term.
Compton said that she would make operational changes in the solicitor’s office to manage cases more justly with efficiency and less financial burden on the citizens. She listed three examples of the changes that she would make.
“Developing a community liaison, to coordinate with my office, law enforcement, businesses, and citizens to establish ways to educate and fight crime,” Compton said. “Implementing a case timeline system to ensure the prompt movement of cases through the court system to clear and prevent future backlog. Creating a Restorative Justice Program, to provide the education, counseling, and structure needed to redirect first-time youth offenders toward contributing adulthood as citizens in Douglas County.”
Harris also said he wants to focus on three areas.
First, he said that he wants to focus on the use of private probation companies.
“I intend to advocate for, and work with the commissioners on, the creation of a county-based probation system,” Harris said. “People should be placed on probation so that they can receive necessary treatment or oversight.”
His second focus is on the parents who don’t send their children to school as required.
“Education and poverty are oftentimes inextricably woven together,” Harris said. “I intend to address the parents who are failing their children, by not ensuring that they are attending schools. We will have a prosecutor assigned to the truancy cases so that they can work with the parents. We will do our part to ensure that all of the children here in Douglas County are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.”
His last focus is misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
“Lastly, I will advocate for ordinances that will give officers flexibility when it comes to arresting individuals who possess a small amount of marijuana,” Harris said. “If the only crime an individual has committed is possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, officers should have the ability to issue a summons for the individual to appear in court. Those individuals can then receive a fine, community service, or treatment.
Peterson said that her main goal is to serve the people and ensure justice for all in Douglas County.
“I will ensure equal justice and justice for all. I will zealously advocate for victims of crimes,” Peterson said. “I will ensure that my staff is relatable and respectable. I will utilize alternative sentencing, where appropriate, such as drug and DUI court, community service, pretrial diversion, conflict resolution/parenting/anger management classes, requirements to obtain GED/HS diploma, etc. I am also committed to preventative prosecution which involves educating the community especially the youth in schools about their rights and laws. I will also be proactive in restorative justice initiatives in which my office will educate and assist citizens with restoring their rights and expunging their records, if applicable. In essence, I am committed to building rapport with the Douglas County community because rapport helps rebuild trust in the justice system."
