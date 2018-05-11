Strains of the Motown sounds from the 1960s and 1970s flowed throughout the group shelter at Sweetwater Creek State Park Wednesday, where the annual Preservation and Tourism Luncheon was held. Familiar tunes such as “Baby, I Need Your Lovin” by The Four Tops, “My Guy” by the Mary Wells, and “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You” by Marvin Gaye filled the room and brought back memories in keeping with the theme for National Travel and Tourism Week, “Travel Then and Now.” But there was even a more important reason for the Motown playlist to be resonating this year. Singer Louvain Demps, one-third of the Motown group, The Andantes, was inducted into the 2018 Douglas County Museum of History and Art Hall of Fame. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, The Andantes voices were prominently heard as backing vocalists to music from Motown artists Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Marvellettes and many others. The Andantes were an American female Motown record label during the 1960s composed of Jackie Hicks, Marlene Barrow and Louvain Demps. “Berry Gordy was my boss,” said the 80-year-old Demps, who lives in Douglasville, “and he wanted everything perfect. After going over it for 40 times, it was hard to get it right” Gordy, the founder of Motown Records said in a 2013 interview with the Associated Press, called the Andantes “wonderful people” and fondly remembered their contributions.
“I recall so many of the sounds from The Four Tops,” he said. Demps, who began her career as a backup singer at age 19, said, “It was hard in the early days. We worked 24/7, but I am thankful and grateful for all of these times.” She said she was thinking about the event’s theme, “Then and Now” and it brought back memories from her experiences at a young age in Motown. “I used to be jealous of Diana Ross and all those gowns,” Demps said. “I started out at 19 and I look at things differently than back then. God has given me a heart of love and compassion. God spared me and saved me from a lot of things.” Demps first public performance was in church. “I grew up in the Catholic Church and at age 12, I was able to sing the Midnight Mass,” she said. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal spoke on behalf of the mayor, city council and city of Douglasville during the event. He said, "At its best, the relationship between tourism and history preservation is a symbiotic and reciprocal one. We all need each other to succeed. …You have all worked hard to preserve the history of this area and to draw citizens and visitors alike to the greatest of communities." Segal added: "As the saying goes, if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? I can say with confidence that each group represented here today does not have to worry about this. We see you, we hear you, we honor you. You are the curators who connect the past to the present and the future and make sure that we all see and understand its importance." The rest of the program recognized a number of outstanding leaders in the community and their contributions to historic preservation, tourism and downtown development. Samantha Rosado, tourism program manager for the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau, presented two awards during National Travel and Tourism Week to those who help tourism in Douglasville and Douglas County. The Sprit Award goes to either a hotelier or CVB board member who goes above and beyond to promote the CVB and its vision. This year's award was presented to Sandy Gamble, who is active in the community and "always serves with a smile on her face," said Rosado. The second award is the Hospitality Worker of the Year, given to someone in Douglasville Hospitality who is "a leader and shining example in the industry." The award was presented to Patty Wenck, who has many years of experience in the travel industry and is a small-business owner and host agency with 14 independent agents. She serves as a Douglas County Chamber Diplomat, on the CVB Advisory Board, among many other service organizations. Joseph H. "Joe" Fowler was recipient of the Donald Bennett Memorial Award, presented each year by the city of Douglasville Historic Preservation Commission. The award is presented to an individual who has some outstanding support and dedication to historic preservation. Fowler has been a partner with Hartley, Rowe and Fowler for 40 years; the law firm restored the old 1920s Ford Dealership on Broad Street in Douglasville in 1985 and has occupied the building as its principal office for 33 years. Local attorney Philip Johns of Johns and Johns, LLC. was named the recipient of the 2018 Commercial Preservation Award for the restoration and renovation of the Blu Rose Art Bistro property. Located at 6774 W. Broad Street, the bistro features brick walls, high ceilings and a repurposed wooden bar. The award is given to those who have gone above and beyond to faithfully main their property and its historic integrity. The Downtown Development Authority( DDA) and Main Street Douglasville presented two awards this year. The 2018 Community Partner of the Year award was presented to GreyStone Power for its financial support and sponsorships which reflects the vision of downtown Douglasville. Among its sponsorships are Food Truck Mondays, the annual Ice Cream Social and the Ultimate Block Party; significant increases in attendance and parade participation of the Douglasville Christmas Parade have been attributed to GreyStone's sponsorship of two reindeer. For the first time, the Douglasville DDA and Main Street awarded a downtown business owner who stands out in being creative and innovative in supporting its vision and goals. "This individual has only been part of the downtown for just over a year," said Patrice Williams, economic development manager for the city. "But in that year, she has invested approximately $400,000 in the acquisition and repurposing of her building and spearheading events." The 2018 Pioneer of the Year Award was presented to Karen Howard, owner of The Vine Cafe and Market. Main Street Douglasville Manager April McKown presented the 2018 Restaurant of the Year Award to Jeff Merback, owner of Fabiano's Pizzeria. Merback opened the downtown Douglasville restaurant in 2002. He served four years on the Douglasville DDA board, "working hand-in-hand with the Main Street Program to make downtown Douglasville a great place to live, work and eat," said McKown. She presented the 2018 Downtown Business of the Year to Gumbeaux's Cajun Cafe. The family owner and operated business open in 1994. McKown said, "Beyond providing out of this world food, this staple in our community has truly made downtown Douglasville a destination, attracting thousands to the area each year."
