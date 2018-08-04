When it comes to transportation, the wheels of progress don’t always run swiftly. Nonetheless, Douglas County has a number of transportation projects going on in various stages — with some funded by either Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) or Local Maintenance and Improvement Grants (LMIG.)
According to Douglas County Department of Transportation Director Miquel Valentin, SPLOST is a transportation mechanism, and the county has a number of SPLOST projects.
Thornton Road improvements
Residents driving along Thornton Road in recent weeks will see an ITS project completed, in which overhead signs and lanes were completed. ITS stands for Intelligent Transportation System, and it refers to a more state-of-the-art system that allows for the traffic signals to be monitored and controlled remotely by use of sensors and cameras.
The overhead signs have made the lanes on Thornton Road more maneuverable and traffic signals are now interconnected to the traffic control center.
“The project lengthened some of the turn lanes,” Valentin said, “as it related to volume where more vehicles were making left turns. It increased more stacking capacity to the lanes.”
He said this project is similar to the GDOT Intelligent Transportation System project that has been awarded which connects Chapel Hill Road and Georgia Highway 5 to the county’s traffic control center, from which they can pull up videos from overhead cameras and data from control cabinets to monitor operations and signal time to see how it is running.
Stewart Mill intersections
A long anticipated project to fix a dangerous intersection at Stewart Mill at West Stewart Mill and Yancey Road is expected to be completed by summer 2019, said Valentin. The project, which has been awarded to C.W. Matthews Construction, has stalled following drainage and grading work due to utility work that has come to a standstill.
The project cannot move forward until utilities that need to be reset closer to the right-of-way have been addressed, Valentin said.
“The utilities need an easement to hang wires from the power lines,” he said, “and the utility company and the contractor did not want to do the work until the easement is placed."
Incomplete design work for improvements at the Stewart Mill and Reynolds Road intersection is expected to get back on course within the next few months, once the engineering design has been completed. Following a four-to-six-month re-design period, the project is expected to be completed in eight to nine months.
A reconstruction project on the Post Road bridge in western Douglas County, bundled with six other bridge projects from across the state, has been awarded and work will start next year, Valentin said.
County resurfacing
Douglas County LMIG and SPLOST repaving projects are expected to begin around Oct. 1, with a promised commitment by an over-extended contractor to complete the project within the original five-month timeline.
Plans are for a total of 12.5 miles on eight roads to be resurfaced during this schedule, divided between the four county commission districts.
Maxham Road
A transportation project on Maxham Road was precipitated by the 2017 death of a 10-year-old Austell girl who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across Maxham Road at Old Alabama Road. Several people have died at the intersection in recent years.
Valentin said the project is currently in the design stage and right-of-way acquisition will follow. The project will then be certified for bid and is expected to take one year to complete. The project is expected to begin in spring 2019.
“Turn lanes at Maxham Road will provide additional capacity and better turn radius for trucks to maneuver,” Valentin said. “It will provide an additional land from Thornton to Maxham northbound with a ‘merge-into’ lane.”
He said sidewalks will be added to allow pedestrians to walk to the shopping area.
Dual left turns on Highway 5
Right-of-way acquisition is wrapping up on dual left turn lanes from Highway 5 southbound onto Douglas Boulevard and work will likely begin in spring 2019, according to Valentin.
Lee Road extension/widening
Residents can expect a lengthy wait for signs that the Lee Road extension and widening project is near.
“These are two independent projects, furthering the same connector — the ‘Southern Arc,” he said. “The widening project ends at Highway 92 and the extension picks up there.”
Of two intertwining projects, Valentin said the Lee Road extension is in the early stages of scoping the best alignment from Highway 92 to Bomar Road and what configuration the widening project will take all the way through.
The first phase of the project by the designer is the “scoping” phase; once that is complete, designers will move into the preliminary design phase, then the actual design phase comes into play.
The county’s DOT director said that the scoping phase alone will take up to year to complete and right-of-way acquisitions could take two years to complete. All in all, the Lee Road projects could take anywhere from five to seven years to complete.
“Transportation projects are not a quick solution,” Valentin said. “They are long-range solutions. You have to anticipate the need then start getting everything lined up.”
Valentin said that a lot of funding is not already in place.
“When you have to depend on federal funding to move forward, it takes a long time getting it lined up,” he said. “Funding has been identified for the scoping aspect only. We now have to secure funding for the preliminary phase and so on.”
Transportation, specifically roads, is something that affects more of the county population than any other county service — and while a road in disrepair can evoke ill feelings — a newly paved and lined road at least subconsciously brings out a positive response in residents.
Valentin said that residents can look forward to the upcoming resurfacing projects, which “will touch a lot of people.”
“In the short run, SPLOST and LMIG resurfacing projects are something to look forward to,” he said. “Without them even realizing it, resurfacing a road can trigger how people feel about their neighborhood — in a positive way.
“It triggers people to want to make improvements in their neighborhood,” he said.
