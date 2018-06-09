Georgia is in the spotlight for film and television projects these days and Douglas County continues to share a part of all that activity. Tax-incentives and Camera-Ready status combine with access to metro Atlanta and no shortage of professional facilities to make Georgia extremely important as a production hub to the movie and TV industries.
According to Collin Cash, director, Douglas County Tourism and Film, contacted recently by phone, Georgia is the place to film.
“Georgia is number one, we’ve surpassed everybody, we get more filming than California, New York — we’re number one now,” she said.
Douglas County was one of the first counties to become “Camera Ready,” Cash said. The Camera Ready program is a free service that provides trained liaisons to help with scouting, permitting and other production needs in over 136 counties.
Cash said there are a number of film and TV projects in various stages, including a few that must remain confidential.
“I have filming on two cable shows coming up, and movie scouts for at least three movie projects over the last several weeks,” she said.
Quite a few projects done on county property get made at the old jail, Cash said.
“We had BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” about a month ago. One music video wrapped and one is coming.” she said.
“I have two cable TV shows, one a month ago and one coming back; a movie starting to film in June; a 20th Century Fox TV show, called “The Passage,” filmed in Douglas previously and filmed last month; and “To Catch a Killer,” a TV show, first season, filmed recently,” Cash said.
In April “Stranger Things” began filming its third season around metro Atlanta. The old Douglasville City Hall at 45 Pray Street has served as the shooting location for all of the scenes that take place at the Hawkins Police station.
Qualifying productions receive a 20 percent tax credit, plus an additional 10 percent credit for embedding a Georgia promotional logo in the film’s title or credits.
Georgia-lensed feature films and television productions generated an economic impact of $9.5 billion during FY 2017. The 320 feature films and television productions shot in Georgia represent $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state, according to information available online at georgia.org.
Since the state’s film commission was established in 1972, hundreds of film and TV projects have been completed and the industry is said to currently employ more than 30,000 working professionals.
Local film buffs can tap into the inside track at an online tour geared to film projects. Launched about a year and half ago The Douglas County Film Trail is a semi-structured, self-guided tour of various locations around Douglas County that have been used for film productions. Visit The Douglas County Film Trail at douglascountyfilmtrail.com.
