Three Saturdays in May, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: SAT Prep Class Sessions
Up By The Bootstraps, Inc. is hosting a SAT Prep Session for the June 2, Test. Classes will be held over three Saturdays: May 12, 19, and 26. The course is nine hours, so participants must attend all three days, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon, with check in beginning at 8:30 a.m. Class size is limited to the first 20 students. Location: Douglas County High School, 8705 Campbellton St., Douglasville. The cost is $200. Contact: Margaret McCarley 404-402-8149 or ubtbootstraps@gmail.com
Friday, May 4 - Friday, September 21: Food Truck Fridays
Food Truck Fridays are back!
The event will occur throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Refer to the image for specific dates. Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665 bstraton@developdouglas.com. https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037
Wednesday, May 16, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Show Me the Clients Conference
The event will focus on developing relationships with clients for solo-preneurs and small businesses. The workshop includes a handbook and breakfast. Maria C. Hall will be the event's presenter. Register now through the website provided. Location: The Centre at Arbor Connection, 7475 Douglas Blvd. Contact: Whitney Constien 770-942-5022 constien@douglascountygeorgia.com. http://douglascountychamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/show-me-the-clients-conference-5535
Friday, May 18, 7:00 p.m.: Kaleidoscope: Douglas County School System Talent Showcase
Come enjoy the talents of Douglas County students at a community concert featuring performances from all five high schools. Help raise funds for the Douglas County Education Foundation and the music programs at our high schools. The tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets can be purchased online or the day of event. The showcase will take place at Douglas County High School Mashburn Theater, 8705 Campbellton Street. Contact: Lynn L. Murray 770-651-2124 lynn.murray@douglas.k12.ga.us https://www.showtix4u.com/
Saturday, May 19, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Midway United Methodist Church: Spring Fling
The Spring Fling will consist of the United Methodist Men Fish Fry, Ruth Circle Baked Goods, and a yard sale for direct sales and crafts. Spots for the yard sale are still available so make sure to grab yours today. The address for Midway United Methodist Church is 1950 Midway Road. Contact: Teresa Morris 678-384-8498 midwayasp@gmail.com
Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Taste of Douglasville
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, in partnership with the City of Douglasville, is ready to celebrate spring with one of the community's most popular events of the year, the annual Taste of Douglasville. Free admission and parking for the Downtown Douglasville area. Contact: Emily Lightner 770-949-2787 info@artsdouglas.org https://www.artsdouglas.org/
-- Compiled by Richard Grant, For the Sentinel
