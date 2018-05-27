Food Truck Fridays
Friday, May 4 - Friday, Sept. 21
Food Truck Fridays are back!
The event will occur throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs, GA. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Refer to the image for specific dates. Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665 bstraton@developdouglas.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
CAC: The National Open Visual Arts Show - Accepting Submissions
Thursday, April 26 - Friday, June 15
The National Open Visual Arts Show is now accepting submissions until June 15th. This annual art competition is open to artists across the US. Artists are welcome to submit up to 3 pieces each. Early Bird discount is $5 off regular submission fee until March 30th. CAC members also get discounts. NOVAS 2018 exhibit will open on September 6th, 2018. For more information, contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Cultural Arts Council: Douglas County Art Guild Exhibit
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, June 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County presents recent works by members of the Douglas County Art Guild during the months of May and June. The exhibit will feature recent works in a variety of mediums- including acrylic, photograph, screen-print, mixed-media, fused glass, oil, and watercolor. The exhibit opened on May 3rd and will remain on view through June 22nd. Gallery admission, tour and reception are free. If you're interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment. Contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787.
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, May 31, 6 p.m.
The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Legislative work sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings are held in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
American Red Cross Blood Drive Sponsored by DPD
Thursday, May 31, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The City of Douglasville Police Department will be sponsoring a blood drive at the Douglasville Public Safety Annex- Community Room, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville. For an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: dougvemp or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All presenting donors will receive a $5.00 Amazon gift card via email.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
A Night at the Museum of Wine Tasting and Music
Friday, June 1, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
You are invited to A special night of wine tasting at the Douglas County Museum. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Limited tickets are available. Enjoy an exclusive preview of Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival's Miniature Gardens and "Arts In The Garden" art exhibit. Contact Barbara Woodell at 678.449.3939 or email bwoodell.dc.museum@gmail.com.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Room Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, Garden Tour & Flower Show
Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3
The 11th annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival is happening at the Douglas County Courthouse in Douglasville. This nationally-recognized festival has a number of events and exhibits, many of which are free. Mail boxes, lamp posts, doors, etc. are decorated with hydrangea-colored ribbons, flowers, and wreaths. Free shuttles are provided for in-town events. Free parking is provided at Douglas County High School, the Courthouse located on Hospital Drive, and the downtown parking garage. Contact Barbara Woodell at email bwoodell.dc.museum@gmail.com.
Hat Parade at the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival
Saturday, June 2, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Don't forget the Hat Parade - Free Admission at the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. Members of the Woodie Fite Senior Center Tea Group design their own hats to be worn as a part of the Hat Parade. Also participating in the Hat Parade will be a number of Red Hatter groups. Hat Parade participants create a welcoming entrance for the Judges. Contact Barbara Woodell at email bwoodell.dc.museum@gmail.com.
Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival Embellishment Contest
Saturday, June 2 - Sunday, June 3
Keep Douglasville Beautiful is asking all Douglas County residents and businesses to decorate their mailboxes, lampposts, gates, fences, trees, signs, and doorways in festive hydrangea blossoms, ribbons, and colors to welcome guests and Hydrangea festival attendees to our community.
This year's Hydrangea Festival is June 2-3 weekend and the theme is "Passport to Cityline." Entries for the contest should be submitted to Keep Douglasville Beautiful no later than Sunday, May 27 by midnight. The entries can be emailed to info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org, mailed to PO Box 219, Douglasville, GA 30133 or dropped off at City Hall. Please include pictures of the decorations, the home or business' address and contact information. Winners will be presented with an award ribbon and two tickets to the Hydrangea Festival Garden Tours. Email info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org.
Douglas County Parks and Recreation Fishing Derby
Saturday, June 2, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Douglas County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Fishing Derby at Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road. The event is free. Here are the age groups for the derby: 4 and under, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-16, adaptive and seniors. A prize will go to the biggest catch in each age group. Contact Tammy Cochran at 770-920-7129 or email tcochran@co.douglas.ga.us.
Coffee & Conversation with District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III
Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
You're invited to "Coffee & Conversation" with District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III at Deer Lick Park, Room 110 (2105 Mack Rd). It's an informal chat on the future of Douglas County. The coffee is provided, just bring the conversation. Contact Henry Mitchell III at 770-920-7266 or email hmitchell@co.douglas.ga.us.
Cultural Arts Council: Summer Open House
Saturday, June 2, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Save the date! The Cultural Arts Council is having a Summer Open House. Bring the entire family out to this free event and meet and greet our teaching artists. There will be exciting student performances and artist demonstrations. You will also have the opportunity to register onsite for summer classes at the CAC. The address to the Cultural Arts Center is 8652 Campbellton Street, Douglasville. Contact Joi Jamison at 770-949-2787 or email joi.jamison@artsdouglas.org.
