Compiled by Richard Grant
Food Truck Fridays are back!
Friday, May 4 - Friday, Sept. 21
The event occurs every other week throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Contact: Breezy Straton at 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Ethics Filing Seminar
Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Georgia Ethics Department, in conjunction with the Douglas County Board of Elections & Registration, will be holding an Ethics Filing Seminar at the Douglas County Courthouse at Citizen's Hall, 8700 Hospital Dr. This seminar is open to potential candidates, candidates currently running for office, or to anyone holding an elective office. This seminar will discuss all filings such as Declaration of Intention to accept campaigning contributions, Personal Financial Disclosure, and Affidavit of Candidate's Intent not to exceed $2,500 in contributions and/or expenditures. It will also discuss due dates and late fees charged when not filing on time. For more information, contact Pamela Daley at the Board of Elections at 770-920-7213 or pdaley@co.douglas.ga.us.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, June 25
The final Food Truck Monday in Douglasville is Monday, June 25. Food Trucks will be downtown for dinner hours from 5-8 p.m. The event takes place in downtown Douglasville in the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot on Church Street. For more information, visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook or Instagram.
St. James AME Church Vacation Bible School
Monday, June 25 - Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
St. James AME Church is having their Vacation Bible School starting on June 25th and continuing through June 28th. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The church's address is 8310 Elm Street, Douglasville, GA 30135.
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.
Legislative Work Sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Georgia Highlands College-Summer Blast Admissions Day
Thursday, June 28, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Join Georgia Highlands College for an afternoon of fun, food, games and giveaways! Have fun learning about the many Programs of Study we have to offer. Admissions Counselors and Financial Aid Reps will be available for assistance with possible on-site acceptance. Spend your afternoon taking charge of your future! Contact Amina S. Blackmon at email asblackmon@highlands.edu.
Georgia Highlands College Career Expo-Hiring Event
Thursday, June 28, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Attend an upcoming CAREER EXPO and learn about open positions at GHC. Bring your resume or C.V. and speak to representatives from Human Resources and other departments on June 28th at the Douglasville location, Georgia Highlands College - 5901 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville, GA 30135. Open positions will include part-time and full-time faculty, plant operations, IT, and various other roles. Contact Amina S. Blackmon via email asblackmon@highlands.edu.
Bright Star UMC: 'Little Red Robin Hood'
Friday, June 29 - Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m.
Bright Star UMC 2018 Youth Performing Arts Camp will present "Little Red Robin Hood" on June 29th and June 30th at 7 pm. Tickets will go on sale at the door for $2. Bright Star UMC location: 3715 Bright Star Rd. Douglasville, GA 30135.
Gospel Meets Jazz on the South Side
Saturday June 30, 6 p.m.
Asa Music Production Inc. presents Gospel Meets Jazz on the South Side to the Southwest Atlanta community. Two entertaining shows with "American Songbird" Myrna Clayton, Kim Cummings, Lu Olutosin and the 24-piece Westside Winds Jazz Orchestra. Your spirit will be lifted and your soul stirred by Gospel and Jazz in one venue. If you want to be lifted and entertained remember to save the dates and purchase tickets on eventbrite.com. Both shows will begin at 6 p.m. at Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, Atlanta.
"The 'I Am...' Project" Girls Mentoring Program
Every Tuesday, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 12 until July 17
Calling all 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls to reserve their spot to be part of an enlightening experience as they embark on a journey to find self-acceptance, purpose, and inner peace. This mentoring program is presented by PlayTime: A Therapy Center, 2262 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Contact Frankie Rich at 678-871-7529 or email sabrinal@playtimeatc.com.
Network casting Georgia family event
Thursday, June 14 - Saturday, June 30
A major cable network needs your help! If you're in the pre-planning stages of a large scale event, family reunion, birthday party, and anniversary, you may have the opportunity for casting. The network is looking for events that are being planned within Georgia in the months of July, August, or October. They will help plan, organize, and execute a reunion of epic proportions. If you are interested, send photos, contact information and type of event and why you need help to the email address or apply on their website. Email reunions@pitmancasting.com.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6th through August 15th except for July 4th when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, Dec. 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
