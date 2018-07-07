Food Truck Fridays are back!
Friday, May 4 - Friday, September 21:
The event occurs every other week throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, August 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
The 'I Am...' Project Girls Mentoring Program
Every Tuesday, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.June 12 until July 17.
Calling all 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls to reserve their spot to be part of an enlightening experience as they embark on a journey to find self-acceptance, purpose, and inner peace. This mentoring program is presented by PlayTime: A Therapy Center, 2262 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Contact Frankie Rich at 678-871-7529 or email sabrinal@playtimeatc.com.
Engineering for Kids Specialty Summer Camp
Monday, July 9 - Friday, July 13
Engineering For Kids (Atlanta Southwest Metro) is hosting a summer camp at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park during the week of July 9-13 for Jr. (Age 4-6) and Apprentice (Age 7-14) age students. There are several package options for each age group and there's a $25 off multi-family discount for each additional student enrolled in the camp. The address to the Ike Owings Community Center is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Antonio Merrell at 404-698-9896 or email atlantaswmetro@engineeringforkids.net
Trinity Anglican Church Vacation Bible School
Monday, July 9 - Friday, July 13, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Trinity Anglican Church Vacation Bible School will take place throughout the week of July 9 at the church's location, 8486 Bowden Street, Douglasville, GA 30134.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Monday, July 9, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
On Monday, July 9, there will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Douglasville First United Methodist Church at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville. For an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: douglasvilleFUMC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All "types" welcome.
Safe Kids Douglas County
Tuesday, July 10
On Tuesday, July 10, Safe Kids Douglas County will have Child Safety Seat Inspection Station (CSSIS): One-on-one time with parent/caregiver to provide education on proper car seat use, as well as hands-on help for car seat installations. Appointments are generally scheduled in 45-minute time slots. Location: Douglas County Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville.
Sweetwater Creek State Park: Children's Nature Hike
Wednesday, July 11, 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
This hike for children (six years and older) and parents (if you wish) will focus on learning more about the beautiful Piedmont forest we live in especially the animals and plants of this area. We will be hiking down to the five story Civil War-era New Manchester mill and the beautiful rapids of Sweetwater Creek. $5 plus $5 parking. Contact Don Scarbrough at 770-732-5871 or email Don.Scarbrough@dnr.ga.gov.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Thursday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at WellStar Douglas Hospital, B-Building Sycamore Room. To schedule an appointment, go to the website and use the sponsor code: wsdouglas. A $5 food coupon to WellStar Café for all presenting donors while supplies last.
Community Financial Literacy Workshop
Thursday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Come out on July 12, to the Community Financial Literacy Workshop at Citizens Hall at the Douglas County Courthouse. This workshop will include educational resources to individuals and businesses that are interested in learning more about the benefits of financial wellness.
Contact External Affairs Department at email tabrieahcobb@co.douglas.ga.us.
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, July 12, 6 p.m.
The Legislative Work Sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Ethics Filing Seminar
Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Georgia Ethics Department, in conjunction with the Douglas County Board of Elections & Registration, will be holding an Ethics Filing Seminar at the Douglas County Courthouse at Citizen's Hall, 8700 Hospital Dr. This seminar is open to potential candidates, candidates currently running for office, or to anyone holding an elective office. This seminar will discuss all filings such as Declaration of Intention to accept campaigning contributions, Personal Financial Disclosure, and Affidavit of Candidate's Intent not to exceed $2,500 in contributions and/or expenditures. It will also discuss due dates and late fees charged when not filing on time. For more information, contact Pamela Daley at the Board of Elections at 770-920-7213 or pdaley@co.douglas.ga.us.
Beyond the Front Porch: Consolidated Gold Mines
Saturday, July 14
Join "Beyond the Front Porch" as they head 200 feet underground and over 100 years back in time to experience life as a turn of the century gold miner. Not only will you enjoy the history and guided tour, but you'll also learn how to pan for gold and mine for gems. This activity, transportation, and lunch is $25 per person. Parents are encouraged to join! Register online now. Contact Kascia Lipford at 470-729-3988 or email info@beyondthefrontporch.org.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug.15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6 through August 15 except for July 4 when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, December 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
Bright Star UMC: Kids Day Out
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bright Star UMC Children's ministry is now registering for our KIDS Day Out. It is a safe, loving environment for infants to four years old. Children will learn and grow through play. Qualified teachers and staff will help your child grow socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our program is designed to increase your child's language skills, gross and fine motor skills, socialization while they hear stories, play games, sing and pray. Contact Pam Landers at 770-949-4685 or email kidsbsumc@gmail.com.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, July 23, 5-8 p.m.
The final Food Truck Monday in downtown Douglasville will be held from on Monday, July 23 from 5-8 p.m. The final was originally scheduled for Monday, June 25, but had to be postponed due to the weather. For more information visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook and Instagram.
