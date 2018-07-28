Compiled by Richard Grant
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6th through August 15th except for July 4th when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, Dec. 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
Bright Star UMC: Kids Day Out
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bright Star UMC Children's ministry is now registering for our KIDS Day Out. It is a safe, loving environment for infants to four years old. Children will learn and grow through play. Qualified teachers and staff will help your child grow socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our program is designed to increase your child's language skills, gross and fine motor skills, socialization while they hear stories, play games, sing and pray. Contact Pam Landers at 770-949-4685 or email kidsbsumc@gmail.com.
Douglas County Task Force Seeking Volunteers
Thursday, July 5 - Monday, Dec. 31
The Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Sexual Assault is in need of volunteers. Interested candidates will serve as volunteer advocates on our Domestic Assault Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team. Please email us if you are interested in volunteering to help eradicate domestic violence, and sexual assault in our community. Email dctaskforce@yahoo.com.
CAC: Pop Up Arts Shop- "Imprints to Impress"
Thursday, July 5 - Tuesday, July 31
Check out the new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County. For July, the CAC is featuring the creative works by Samantha Rosados with Imprint to Impress. The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they're gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Contact Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Snake Awareness Program
Sunday, July 29, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Join a Park Ranger and several snakes in this educational program as we learn about reptiles of Sweetwater Creek State Park. This will be an up-close experience as everyone will have the opportunity to touch the snakes. Reservations recommended. Meet at the Visitor's Center. $2 plus $5 parking. The park's address is 1750 Mount Vernon Road. Contact Don Scarbrough, Jr. at 770-732-5871.
Douglas County Career Fair
Wednesday, Aug. 1, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Douglas County Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Georgia Highlands College, 5901 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville, GA. To register to participate in the fair, contact Breezy Straton. You can also RSVP by following the website link. Contact Breezy Straton at email bstraton@developdouglas.com
Dog River Library: Lego Night
Thursday, August 2, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lego Night at Dog River Library is every first Thursday of each month. For the month of August, it will take place on August 2nd from 4 pm to 6 pm. The address for Dog River Library is 6100 Georgia Highway 5, Douglasville, Georgia 30135. Contact Dog River Library at 770-577-5186 or email lindy@wgrl.net
CAC: A Tiny Fundraiser- Southern Nights
Thursday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A Tiny Fundraiser returns to the Cultural Arts Council in July and August. In partnership with the CAC Satellite organization, The Douglas County Art Guild, each Thursday night the CAC will remain open till 8 p.m. with great refreshments, drinks, demos and activities. Come enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side! Contact Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.
The Legislative Work Sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
UWG Entrepreneur Success Series
Thurdays in August and September, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Douglas County Chamber is hosting an Entrepreneur Series from the University of Georgia and University of West Georgia Small Business Development Center throughout August and September. Each session will go from 9 am to 11 am at the Douglas County Chamber, 6658 Church Street, Douglasville, GA. Boost your business to success quicker with our Entrepreneur Success Series. Visit the website to contact the local office for more information.
Ask a Lawyer Day
Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m
Georgia Legal Services Program, Piedmont Regional Office Pro Bono Project is sponsoring an "Ask a Lawyer Day" at the Douglas County Public Library on Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dog River Public Library is located at 6100 Hwy 5, Douglasville, GA 30135. Georgia Legal Services provides free legal assistance to Georgians who live outside of the five-county metro Atlanta area. The intent of the "Ask a Lawyer Day" is to enlighten Douglas and surrounding county residents about our program and to offer them free and brief advice on a variety of civil legal issues.
Commuter Vanpools, Xpress Bus Service
Senior and Disabled Voucher Program
Douglas County Rideshare: Multi-modal Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Road. Open Weekdays 5 a.m. - 7 p.m., 770-949-7665, www.DouglasCountyRideshare.com.
