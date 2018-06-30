Food Truck Fridays are back!
Friday, May 4 - Friday, Sept. 21
The event occurs every other week throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665 bstraton@developdouglas.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
The 'I Am...' Project Girls Mentoring Program
Every Tuesday, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.,June 12 - July 17
Calling all 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls to reserve their spot to be part of an enlightening experience as they embark on a journey to find self-acceptance, purpose, and inner peace. This mentoring program is presented by PlayTime: A Therapy Center, 2262 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Contact Frankie Rich at 678-871-7529 or email sabrinal@playtimeatc.com.
Ethics Filing Seminar
Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Georgia Ethics Department, in conjunction with the Douglas County Board of Elections & Registration, will be holding an Ethics Filing Seminar at the Douglas County Courthouse at Citizen's Hall, 8700 Hospital Dr. This seminar is open to potential candidates, candidates currently running for office, or to anyone holding an elective office. This seminar will discuss all filings such as Declaration of Intention to accept campaigning contributions, Personal Financial Disclosure, and Affidavit of Candidate's Intent not to exceed $2,500 in contributions and/or expenditures. It will also discuss due dates and late fees charged when not filing on time. For more information, contact Pamela Daley at the Board of Elections at 770-920-7213 or pdaley@co.douglas.ga.us.
13th Annual Fireworks Display in Villa Rica
Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m.
Come be a part of the WOW factor at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 3rd at 5 p.m. until the fireworks end. The V-Plex is located at 1605, Hwy 61 in Villa Rica, near Bay Springs Middle School. Enjoy music, face painting, inflatable slides, and other fun activities. Limited parking is available. There are several large parking areas in the vicinity. Concession stands are available for refreshments. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a fun filled night with your family! T-shirts will be available for $10.00. Contact Courtney Powell at 770-459-7011 or email cpowell@villarica.org.
Douglasville Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Douglasville will hold its annual Independence Day Parade along Church Street from Fairburn Road to Rose Avenue starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4. Three-time Olympic medalist and Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor will be the parade's grand marshal this year. Following the parade, the city will host its Fourth of July Festival. The annual event is held at Hunter Park, located at 8830 Gurley Rd., and begins at 11 a.m. A $5 kids zone will feature inflatables and a game truck and crafts booths will be on-hand as well. The American Legion Post 145 will be cooking up a barbecue lunch for $8. Douglasville's Independence Day celebration will conclude at dusk with a fireworks show sponsored by GreyStone Power and Gas South. Arbor Place Mall will have food trucks this year for those viewing the fireworks from their parking lot. The mall is asking for a canned food donation from all who view the fireworks from their parking lot that will go to A Gift of Love.
Engineering for Kids Specialty Summer Camp
Monday, July 9 - Friday, July 13
Engineering For Kids (Atlanta Southwest Metro) is hosting a summer camp at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park during the week of July 9-13 for Jr. (Ages 4-6) and Apprentice (Ages 7-14) age students. There are several package options for each age group and there's a $25 off multi-family discount for each additional student enrolled in the camp. The address to the Ike Owings Community Center is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Antonio Merrell at 404-698-9896 or email atlantaswmetro@engineeringforkids.net.
Trinity Anglican Church Vacation Bible School
Monday, July 9 - Friday, July 13, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Trinity Anglican Church Vacation Bible School will take place throughout the week of July 9-13 at the church's location, 8486 Bowden Street, Douglasville, GA 30134.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Monday, July 9, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
On Monday, July 9, there will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Douglasville First United Methodist Church at 6167 Prestley Mill Rd., Douglasville. For an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: douglasvilleFUMC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All "types" welcome!
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6 through Aug. 15 except for July 4 when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, Dec. 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, July 23, 5-8 p.m.
The final Food Truck Monday in downtown Douglasville will be held from on Monday, July 23 from 5-8 p.m. The final was originally scheduled for Monday, June 25, but had to be postponed due to the weather. For more information visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.