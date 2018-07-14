Compiled by Richard Grant
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
The 'I Am ...' Project Girls Mentoring Program
Every Tuesday, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.June 12-17
Calling all 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls to reserve their spot to be part of an enlightening experience as they embark on a journey to find self-acceptance, purpose, and inner peace. This mentoring program is presented by PlayTime: A Therapy Center, 2262 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Contact Frankie Rich at 678-871-7529 or email sabrinal@playtimeatc.com.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug.15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6th through August 15th except for July 4th when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Bright Star UMC: Kids Day Out
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bright Star UMC Children's ministry is now registering for our KIDS Day Out. It is a safe, loving environment for infants to four years old. Children will learn and grow through play. Qualified teachers and staff will help your child grow socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our program is designed to increase your child's language skills, gross and fine motor skills, socialization while they hear stories, play games, sing and pray. Contact Pam Landers at 770-949-4685 or email kidsbsumc@gmail.com.
Main Street ice cream social
Sunday, July 15, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Main Street Douglasville will be giving away FREE ice cream at the O'Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville on July 15th. The location address is 6695 Church Street. Contact Main Street Douglasville at 678-449-3102.
Douglas County Task Force seeking volunteers
Thursday, July 5 - Monday, Dec. 31
The Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Sexual Assault is in need of volunteers. Interested candidates will serve as volunteer advocates on our Domestic Assault Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team. Please email us if you are interested in volunteering to help eradicate domestic violence, and sexual assault in our community. Email dctaskforce@yahoo.com.
American Sign Language Summer Camp
Monday, July 16 - Friday, July 20, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Learn sign language and make new friends at the American Sign Language Summer Camp at Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park, 8830 Gurley Road. All ages are welcome, children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The price to participate is $75 which includes an ASL camp T-shirt. For more information and to register online visit the website provided or you can register in person at the front desk of the Ike Owings Community Center. Contact Angela Easter at email iluvg8tr@gmail.com.
City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, July 16, 6 p.m.
Regular City Council Meetings are held on the 1st & 3rd Mondays with the Legislative Work Sessions on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Bright Star UMC: River of Life
Wednesday, July 18 - Sunday, July 22
Bright Star UMC will host the River of Life project. Youth and adults from several different churches will come together to do various projects for people in our community. Volunteers are needed and donations are welcome! Contact the church for more information and to get involved. Contact Matt Holloway at brightstarumc.org.
CAC: A Tiny Fundraiser - Ice Cream Sundae Night
Thursday, July 19, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A Tiny Fundraiser returns to the Cultural Arts Council in July and August. In partnership with the CAC Satellite organization, The Douglas County Art Guild, each Thursday night the CAC will remain open till 8 pm with great refreshments, drinks, demos and activities. Come enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side! Contact Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Comprehensive Land Use Plan public meeting
Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m.
The City of Douglasville and Douglas County are holding the second of two scheduled public involvement meetings (the first was held June 12th) regarding the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The Comprehensive Land Use Plan is a guide for the future of Douglas County. This plan will serve as a blueprint for development and growth over the next 20 years. The meeting will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center located at 6700 Church Street, Douglasville, Ga. Contact Ron Roberts at 770-920-7241 or email rroberts@co.douglas.ga.us.
Douglas County School System Stakeholder Meeting
Thursday, July 19, 9 a.m.
The Douglas County School System invites the residents of Douglas County to participate in their Annual Stakeholder Meeting. Parents and community members will have the opportunity to give input and feedback as we discuss the Comprehensive Local Improvement Plan (CLIP), the Title I LEA Parent and Family Engagement Policy, and the Title II-A Equity Plan. Meeting will take place at the Douglas County School System Central Office's Board Room, 9030 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA 30134. Please join the effort of schools and families working together to increase student achievement throughout our district. Contact Lisa Dunnigan at 770-651-2120 or email lisa.dunnigan@douglask12.ga.us.
Property Value Appeal Class
Thursday, July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Local property tax appeal expert Roy Sparks will be conducting a Property Value Appeal Class. The event is a free public service sponsored by DCPAC on Thursday, July 19 at the American Legion at 6449 Bankhead Hwy., Douglasville, GA 30134. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a brief meeting followed by the class. Attendees will learn the specifics on how to appeal their property tax assessments. This simple process could help save homeowners hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, in property taxes.
Douglas County advance voting
Thursday, July 5 - Friday, July 20, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Advance voting available in the Elections Office on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse during normal business hours, Monday - Friday through July 20, 2018. The address for the Douglas County Courthouse is 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134. There will be additional Advance Voting locations for the week of July 16 - 20. Those locations include the Old Courthouse, Deer Lick Park, Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, and Dog River Library. Contact Voter Registration Office at 770-920-7213 or email bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us.
Douglas County Community Jamboree
Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Behold the Harvest Center and Housing Authority of Douglas County presents the Douglas County Community Jamboree on July 21st. The event will consists of food, drinks, games, inflatables, haircuts, live performances, raffles, and more. The coordinators of the event are still looking for volunteers, sponsors and entertainers, so if you would like to be involved contact Pamela Runner at 770-708-2932 or email: pdrunner@bthcga.com.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, July 23, 5-8 p.m.
The final Food Truck Monday in downtown Douglasville will be held from on Monday, July 23 from 5-8 p.m. The final was originally scheduled for Monday, June 25, but had to be postponed due to the weather. For more information visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook and Instagram.
