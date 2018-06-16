Food Truck Fridays are back!
Friday, May 4 - Friday, Sept. 21
The event occurs every other week throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Contact: Breezy Straton at 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Cultural Arts Council: Douglas County Art Guild Exhibit
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, June 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County presents recent works by members of the Douglas County Art Guild during the months of May and June. The exhibit will feature recent works in a variety of mediums- including acrylic, photograph, screen-print, mixed-media, fused glass, oil, and watercolor. The exhibit opened on May 3rd and will remain on view through June 22nd. Gallery admission, tour and reception are free. If you're interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment. Contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787.
Cultural Arts Council: Summer Arts Camp
Monday, June 18 - Friday, June 22, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council is having a Summer Arts Camp at Hunter Park during the week of June 18th-June 22nd from 9 am to 4 pm. You are invited to attend the CAC Summer Arts Camp that just keeps getting better! Children ages 7-11 will enjoy a week of intensive hands-on exploration of visual and performance arts with 4 professional artists. Visit the CAC website for additional information and registration forms. Email info@artsdouglas.org.
Board of Commissioners Work Session
Monday, June 18, 10 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners is holding a Work Session Meeting that is open to the public at 10:00 a.m. The meeting is held in the Board of Commissioners' Conference Room, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134. Contact Lisa Watson at 770-920-7416 or email lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us.
City Council regular meeting
Monday, June 18, 6 p.m.
The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Regular City Council Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Mondays with the Legislative Work Sessions on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Board of Commissioners legislative meeting
Tuesday, June 19, 6 p.m.
The Board of Commissioners is holding a regular public meeting in Citizen's Hall, Main Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134. All Commission meetings are broadcast live on dctv23 and simulcast on the County website. Contact Rick Martin at 770-920-7303 or email rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.
Board of Assessors meeting scheduled
Wednesday, June 20
The Douglas County Board of Assessors is holding a meeting open to the public on June 20, 2018 at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse. Contact Sherri Crocker at 770-920-7228 or email scrocker@co.douglas.ga.us.
Memory Care Cafe
June 21, 2-4 p.m.
Brookdale Sweetwater Creek
1600 Lee Road Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Memory Care Café is a monthly support group for the caregivers and families of those with dementia. We will have a guest speaker from the Alzheimer's Association. Everyone is welcome. If you need to bring your loved one with you, volunteers will be available to spend time with them while you attend the event. For more information, please call Elizabeth at 404-514-4061.
The Great Douglas County Shredding Event
Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Douglas County residents will have the opportunity to bring their personal documents, tax records, and financial reports to the Douglas County Courthouse for shredding done by A1 Shredding and Recycling Company. The event is sponsored by the Douglas County Communications and Relations Department and the External Affairs Department. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Rick Martin at 770-920-7303 or email rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us
Health and Public Information Fair
Saturday, June 23, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Health and Wellness information, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings with lots more happening at a health and public information fair held by the Douglasville Police department on June 23rd at the Community House of Hope, 8304 Hollis Street, Douglasville. Contact Tammy Jewell at 678-293-1793 or email jewellt@douglasvillega.gov.
Gospel Meets Jazz on the South Side
Saturday June 23 and Saturday June 30, 6 p.m.
Asa Music Production Inc. presents Gospel Meets Jazz on the South Side to the Southwest Atlanta community. Two entertaining shows with "American Songbird" Myrna Clayton, Kim Cummings, Lu Olutosin and the 24-piece Westside Winds Jazz Orchestra. Your spirit will be lifted and your soul stirred by Gospel and Jazz in one venue. If you want to be lifted and entertained remember to save the dates and purchase tickets on eventbrite.com. Both shows will begin at 6 p.m. and located at Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, Atlanta.
Mother and Son Hike
Saturday, June 23, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Douglas County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Mother and Son Hike for boys 12 and under at Dog River Park, 6100 GA Hwy 5, Douglasville. The cost to participate is $3, $1 per additional sibling. Food will be served at 7 p.m. and the hike featuring games will begin at 8 p.m. Contact Tammy Cochran at 770-920-7129 or email tcochran@co.douglas.ga.us.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Ethics Filing Seminar
Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Georgia Ethics Department, in conjunction with the Douglas County Board of Elections & Registration, will be holding an Ethics Filing Seminar at the Douglas County Courthouse at Citizen's Hall, 8700 Hospital Dr. This seminar is open to potential candidates, candidates currently running for office, or to anyone holding an elective office. This seminar will discuss all filings such as Declaration of Intention to accept campaigning contributions, Personal Financial Disclosure, and Affidavit of Candidate's Intent not to exceed $2,500 in contributions and/or expenditures. It will also discuss due dates and late fees charged when not filing on time. For more information, contact Pamela Daley at the Board of Elections at 770-920-7213 or pdaley@co.douglas.ga.us.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, June 4 - Monday, June 25
Food Truck Mondays continues through June 25th, with lunch time hours on June 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner hours from 5-8 p.m. are set for the final event on June 25 to let the out-of-county commuters come home to enjoy the Food Truck experience. The event takes place in downtown Douglasville in the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot on Church Street. For more information, visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook or Instagram.
