WellStar Douglas Hospital currently in need of volunteers
WellStar Douglas Hospital is seeking volunteers to staff the information desk, work in the gift shop, and provide support to staff and nurses in various areas of the hospital. Volunteer opportunities are available Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to commit for at least one four-hour shift weekly for at least six months. For more information, please visit wellstar.org/about-us/volunteers, or you may pick up an application at the information desk at the hospital.
Georgia School of Photography Fall 2018 Class and Workshop
Thursday, Aug. 2 - Wednesday, Sept. 5
Georgia School of Photography is pleased to announce their Fall 2018 Class & Workshop schedule offering a variety of subjects for both beginning and advanced photographers. If you are new to photography or need a refresher course, they are offering a 4-session Fundamentals of Photography class to help you learn the basics of using your camera. Then continue on to Fundamentals of Light room, a 4-session class designed to help you learn how to catalog your images and digitally develop them. In addition, they are also offering two 1-day workshops this Fall: Studio Lighting, a workshop introducing the equipment and basics of professional studio lighting, and Close-up/Macro Photography-Nature, an outdoor workshop focusing on techniques for photographing close-ups in nature. Registration is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and classes begin on Sept. 5, 2018. Contact Shannon Belletti at email: info@georgiaphotoschool.com.
Douglas County Chamber Singers Auditions
Thursday, Aug. 2 - Saturday, Sept. 15
Douglas County Chamber Singers are currently looking for new singers! If you love to sing and would like to join the Douglas County Chamber Singers, please call to schedule an audition. Concerts are held at Douglasville First United Methodist Church which is located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, GA - across the street from the hospital. Contact Douglas County Chamber Singers at 678-961-3623.
CAC: A Tiny Fundraiser-Closing Reception
Thursday, Aug.165 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A Tiny Fundraiser returns to the Cultural Arts Council in July and August. In partnership with the CAC Satellite organization, The Douglas County Art Guild, each Thursday night the CAC will remain open till 8 pm with great refreshments, drinks, demos and activities. Come enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side! Contact Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Keep Douglas County Beautiful Community Public Input Meeting
Thursday, Aug. 166 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Keep Douglas County Beautiful is hosting a Public Input Meeting to get community input on in its 2018-2019 Community Improvement Plan. Come out and bring your great ideas on how we can continue to keep Douglas County a beautiful and sustainable community. Location: Citizens Hall in the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive. Contact Tiffany Stewart Stanley at 770-920-7436 or email tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, Aug. 166 p.m.
The Legislative Work Sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6th through Aug. 15 except for July 4 when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, Dec. 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
Douglas County Task Force Seeking Volunteers
Thursday, July 5 - Monday, Dec. 31
The Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Sexual Assault is in need of volunteers. Interested candidates will serve as volunteer advocates on our Domestic Assault Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team. Please email us if you are interested in volunteering to help eradicate domestic violence, and sexual assault in our community. Email dctaskforce@yahoo.com.
Bright Star UMC: Kids Day Out
Tuesdays and Thursdays9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bright Star UMC Children's ministry is now registering for our KIDS Day Out. It is a safe, loving environment for infants to four years old. Children will learn and grow through play. Qualified teachers and staff will help your child grow socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our program is designed to increase your child's language skills, gross and fine motor skills, socialization while they hear stories, play games, sing and pray. Contact Pam Landers at 770-949-4685 or email kidsbsumc@gmail.com.
UWG Entrepreneur Success Series
Thurdays in August and September9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Douglas County Chamber is hosting an Entrepreneur Series from the University of Georgia and University of West Georgia Small Business Development Center throughout August and September. Each session will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Douglas County Chamber, 6658 Church Street, Douglasville, GA. Boost your business to success quicker with our Entrepreneur Success Series. Visit the website to contact the local office for more information.
Ask a Lawyer Day
Georgia Legal Services Program, Piedmont Regional Office Pro Bono Project is sponsoring an "Ask a Lawyer Day" at the Douglas County Public Library on Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dog River Public Library is located at 6100 Hwy 5, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Georgia Legal Services provides free legal assistance to Georgians who live outside of the five-county metro Atlanta area. The intent of the "Ask a Lawyer Day" is to enlighten Douglas and surrounding county residents about our program and to offer them free and brief advice on a variety of civil legal issues.
Senior & Disabled Voucher Program
Douglas County Rideshare: Multi-modal Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Road. Open Weekdays 5 a.m. - 7 p.m., 770-949-7665, www.DouglasCountyRideshare.com.
