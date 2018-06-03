Compiled by Richard Grant
Food Truck Fridays are back
Friday, May 4 - Friday, September 21: Food Truck Fridays
The event will occur throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs, GA. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Refer to the image for specific dates.
Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
CAC: The National Open Visual Arts Show- Accepting Submissions
Thursday, April 26 - Friday, June 15
The National Open Visual Arts Show is now accepting submissions until June 15. This annual art competition is open to artists across the US. Artists are welcome to submit up to 3 pieces each. Early Bird discount is $5 off regular submission fee until March 30. CAC members also get discounts. NOVAS 2018 exhibit will open on September 6th, 2018.
For more information, contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Cultural Arts Council: Douglas County Art Guild Exhibit
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, June 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County presents recent works by members of the Douglas County Art Guild during the months of May and June. The exhibit will feature recent works in a variety of mediums -- including acrylic, photograph, screen-print, mixed-media, fused glass, oil, and watercolor. The exhibit opened on May 3 and will remain on view through June 22. Gallery admission, tour and reception are free.
If you're interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment. Contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787.
24th Annual Sweetwater Triathlon-Duathlon, 5K Fun Run
Sunday, June 3, 8 a.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County presents the 24th Annual Triathlon-Duathlon, 5K at Sweetwater Creek state Park on Sunday, June 3 at Sweetwater Creek State Park. The triathlon will begin with a 200-yard swim, 10-mile asphalt bike ride, and finish with a 5K road and trail run. The Duathlon will begin with a 5K road/trail run, 10-mile asphalt bike ride, and end with the 5K trail/road run. The 5K Fun Run will be road and trail. Awards will be given for overall winners and top three in each age group, per race. Contact Rebekah Biddulph at 770-947-5890 or email RABiddulph@yahoo.com.
Board of Commissioners Work Session
Monday, June 4, 10 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners is holding a Work Session Meeting that is open to the public and held in the Board of Commissioners' Conference Room, Third Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. Contact Lisa Watson at 770-920-7416 or email lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us.
American Sign Language Summer Camp
Monday, June 4 - Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Learn sign language and make new friends at the American Sign Language Summer Camp during the week of June 4th-8th or July 16th-20th from 10 am to 12 pm at Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park, 8830 Gurley Road. All ages welcome, children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The price to participate is $75, which includes an ASL camp T-shirt.
For more information and to register online visit the website provided or you can register in person at the front desk of the Ike Owings Community Center. Contact Angela Easter at email iluvg8tr@gmail.com.
Board of Commissioners Legislative Meeting
Tuesday, June 5, 10 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners is holding a regular public meeting in Citizen's Hall, Main Floor, Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville. All Commission meetings are broadcast live on dctv23 and simulcast on the County website. Contact Rick Martin at 770-920-7303 or email rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.
Wednesday Wind Down
Wednesday, June 6 - Wednesday, August 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind-Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6th through Aug. 15 except for July 4th when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 pm and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Community Diamonds Foundation Golf Tournament
Friday, June 8, 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The CDF Golf Tournament raises funds for scholarships, college tours and other outings for Kappa League participants. The Community Diamonds Foundation (CDF) is a 501-3(c)(3), and all contributions are tax deductible. The event will take place at Mirror Lake Golf Club (1000 Canongate Parkway, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180). It will include awards, recognitions, and a buffet meal for participants. To register for the tournament, follow the link provided.
Contact Darrell Harris at 404-754-4258 or email darrellharris794@gmail.com.
Beyond the Front Porch: Helen Tubing and Waterpark
Saturday, June 9
Join Beyond the Front Porch for a day in the sun tubing on a two-hour trip on the Chattahoochee River through the scenic Alpine Village of Helen, GA. Helen, GA Tubing provides your tube, US Coast Guard approved life preserver, and shuttle service. Cost of this activity, transportation, and lunch is $25 per person.
Parents are encouraged to join. The cost for this trip will increase to $30, if you register after the deadline of Saturday June 2, 2018. Seats are FREE for students on free/reduced lunch with a paid adult. Email info@beyondthefrontporch.org.
Yard Sale Fundraiser
Saturday, June 9, 7 a.m.
St. James AME Church is hosting a Yard Sale Fundraiser event in the overflow parking lot of the church, 8310 Elm Street, Douglasville. Tables are available for rent at the price of $25. Food will also be sold at the event. The church is currently accepting gently used items to sell and donate. Contact Audra Cooper at 770-601-8808.
Family Summer Festival
Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.
Come out and enjoy free food, fun, and sun with The Realty Group at its newest location at 5833 Stewart Pkwy, Suite 101, Douglasville. Contact Krista Adams at email krista.therealtygroup@outlook.com.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, August 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
