City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m.
Regular City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays with the Legislative Work Sessions on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Safe Kids Douglas County
Tuesday, Aug. 7
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, Safe Kids Douglas County will have Child Safety Seat Inspection Station (CSSIS): One-on-one time with parent/caregiver to provide education on proper car seat use, as well as hands-on help for car seat installations.
By Appointment Only. Appointments are generally scheduled in 45 minute time slots. Location: Douglas County Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Rd., Douglasville.
National Night out 35th Anniversary Celebration with Douglasville Police & Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Join the Douglasville Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office for America's Night out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, from 5p-8p at Hunter Park, 8830 Gurley Rd., Douglasville, Ga. 30134. Hot dogs, hamburgers, bounce house and balloons for kids, music and information. Contact Deputy Chief Sue Anne Shaw at 770-920-3010 or email shawsa@douglasvillega.gov.
CAC: A Tiny Fundraiser -- A Beach Night
Thursday, Aug. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A Tiny Fundraiser returns to the Cultural Arts Council in July and August. In partnership with the CAC Satellite organization, The Douglas County Art Guild, each Thursday night the CAC will remain open till 8 p.m. with great refreshments, drinks, demos and activities. Come enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side! Email info@artsdouglas.org.
The Global Leadership Summit
Thursday, Aug. 9 - Friday, Aug. 10
You're invited to The Global Leadership Summit for two days of world-class leadership training. First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, 9190 Campbellton St. Douglasville, Ga. 30135 is hosting a live HD broadcast. The Leadership Summit is a unique blend of vision, inspiration, and practical skills you can immediately apply. The faculty includes diverse perspectives and backgrounds. For more information and to register, you can visit willowcreek.com/events/leadership. Contact James Harper at 770-942-0710 or email james@fpcdouglasville.org
Beyond the Front Porch: U.S. Space and Rocket Center
Saturday, Aug. 11
Join Beyond the Front Porch, Saturday Aug. 11, as they embark on a daylong adventure at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center which is designed to introduce visitors to the dramatic history of space exploration, from early spaceflight to the shuttle program and beyond! They will visit the Museum, Shuttle Park, and Rocket Park, have access to Public Simulators. This activity, transportation, and lunch is $25 per person. Parents are encouraged to join us! The cost for this trip will increase to $30, if you register after the deadline of Saturday Aug. 4. Contact Kascia Lipford at (470) 729-3988 or email info@beyondthefrontporch.org.
4th Annual Tri Music Festival
Saturday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The 4th Annual Music Festival will take place on Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine at the Mill Amphitheater, 106 Temple Street, Villa Rica, GA. This year, there will be two artists/groups headlining the event with Nate Myers and Friends, who is local to Douglas County and super group Gritz and Jelly Butter.
Wednesday Wind Down
Thursday, June 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Wednesday Wind Down Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Douglasville is back at Hunter Memorial Park this year, and it's better than ever! The season runs from June 6 through Aug. 15 except for July 4th when there is no show scheduled. Vendors and Food trucks open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, Aug. 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org.
Midway Christian Academy Registration
Thursday, June 14 - Monday, Dec. 31
Midway Christian Academy is now registering for the 2018-19 school year. The academy is a half-day preschool, meeting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday with classes for children aged 1 year through Pre-K 4. For more information, to schedule a visit, or to register your child, use the contact information provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 770-942-8243 or email midwaychristianacademy@gmail.com.
Bright Star UMC: Kids Day Out
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bright Star UMC Children's ministry is now registering for our KIDS Day Out. It is a safe, loving environment for infants to four years old. Children will learn and grow through play. Qualified teachers and staff will help your child grow socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our program is designed to increase your child's language skills, gross and fine motor skills, socialization while they hear stories, play games, sing and pray. Contact Pam Landers at 770-949-4685 or email kidsbsumc@gmail.com.
Douglas County Task Force Seeking Volunteers
Thursday, July 5 - Monday, Dec. 31
The Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Sexual Assault is in need of volunteers. Interested candidates will serve as volunteer advocates on our Domestic Assault Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team. Please email us if you are interested in volunteering to help eradicate domestic violence, and sexual assault in our community. Email dctaskforce@yahoo.com.
UWG Entrepreneur Success Series
Thursdays in August and September, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Douglas County Chamber is hosting an Entrepreneur Series from the University of Georgia and University of West Georgia Small Business Development Center throughout August and September. Each session will go from 9 am to 11 am at the Douglas County Chamber, 6658 Church Street, Douglasville, GA. Boost your business to success quicker with our Entrepreneur Success Series. Visit the website to contact the local office for more information.
Ask a Lawyer Day
Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Georgia Legal Services Program, Piedmont Regional Office Pro Bono Project is sponsoring an "Ask a Lawyer Day" at the Douglas County Public Library on Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dog River Public Library is located at 6100 Hwy 5, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Georgia Legal Services provides free legal assistance to Georgians who live outside of the five-county metro Atlanta area. The intent of the "Ask a Lawyer Day" is to enlighten Douglas and surrounding county residents about our program and to offer them free and brief advice on a variety of civil legal issues.
Commuter Vanpools, Xpress Bus Service Senior & Disabled Voucher Program
Douglas County Rideshare: Multi-modal Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Road. Open Weekdays 5 a.m. - 7 p.m., 770.949.7665, www.DouglasCountyRideshare.com.
