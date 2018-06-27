The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say robbed the Food Depot on Highway 5 in Douglasville early Tuesday afternoon.
A man showed a cashier a device he claimed was a bomb and took an undisclosed amount of money, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.
The man was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, tan pants and a baseball cap, Hambrick said. The man got away in a dark-colored, mid-sized car, Hambrick said.
The store was evacuated for a time and sheriff’s deputies and Douglas County Fire Department officials could be seen on site.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-949-5656.
