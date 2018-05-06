The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday as part of its consent agenda to approve soliciting bids for a 2018 Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) in the amount of $15 million.
A TAN is a short-term loan with a generally low interest rate used to cover expenditures until tax revenues are received by a government entity.
This is a common form of financing used by governments with cash flow needs, Douglas County Finance Director Jennifer Hallman said.
"A TAN is designed in anticipation of the tax revenue coming out later," Hallman said
She said she looked at the county's cash flow for deficits each year -- not budget deficits -- but at the money coming in and out each month. Right now expenditures outweigh revenues by 3 percent.
"We are spending 8 percent of the budget each month, while receiving revenue of 5 percent," she said. "Because of the way our tax revenue collections are structured, taxes do not come in until the last three months of the year."
Hallman said the county is soliciting banks for the county's request for bids, which should come in next Friday and will be voted on by the BOC at its next meeting. She said the county should be closing on the TAN May 21.
Based on last year's interest rate of 1.12 percent on the $12 million borrowed, the 2017 TAN interest was under $64,000 plus an additional $16,500 in legal costs. Hallman said she expected the interest rate to be a little higher this year.
There are two requirements necessary in order for a government entity to obtain a TAN, she explained.
"In order to go out for a TAN, you have to show a need. You have to show that you have exhausted all available resources not legally restricted," she said, "and are still needing funds to meet expenditures every month."
For example, the county cannot tap into SPLOST funds in order to pay for the general fund.
The second requirement is you can only borrow 5 percent of the prior year's expenditures as working capital before the tax revenues come in, Hallman explained.
However, if the taxes come in faster, Hallman said the county can pay the TAN off early in November as it did in 2017 -- and if the funds come in sooner than later, Hallman said they county will have no pre-payment penalties incurred.
