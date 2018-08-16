Douglas County's unemployment rate jumped up a bit in June to 4.4 percent, following a dramatic plunge to 3.7 percent back in May, according to the most recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Both numbers are still much lower than June of 2017 when the county's jobless rate was at 5.1 percent. Douglas County's total labor force in June was 74,280, up from 73,727 back in May, according to the GDOL. Within the city of Douglasville, the June unemployment rate of 4.5 percent marked a six-tenths of a percentage point increase from May when it was at 3.9 percent.
Although an increase, the unemployment rate fared better this June as opposed to a year ago, where the city's unemployment reached 5.4 percent. Douglasville's total labor force reached 17,447 in June, up from May at 17,318.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the state is approaching the five-million mark for employed residents. At the same time, Georgia posted more than 4.5 million jobs and a labor force of almost 5.2 million. In June, Georgia hit a record high 4.94 million employed residents. That number was up by 15,345 over the month and by more than 123,452 since last June.
Georgia's labor force continued to climb, increasing by 10,401 in June to a record high of about 5.1 million. It has grown by 97,510 over the last 12 months. Georgia's June unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point over the last month. The state rate was 4.7 percent a year ago.
The nation's unemployment rate of 4 percent in June is slightly better than the state's, but the national jobless rate was up from 3.8 percent in May. Most of those job gains came in the professional business services; other services; and the trade, transportation, and utilities industry, said Butler.
"When you see that big of a jump in construction jobs over the year, that points to a strong economy," said Butler.
Metro Gainesville showed the smallest June unemployment figures in Georgia at 3.4 percent. There were 18 counties in Georgia -- 11 percent -- that climbed to 6 percent or higher unemployment rates in June. Forty-four (44) percent of Georgia counties-- totaling 66 including Douglas -- made up the majority of unemployment rates from 4.0 to 4.9 percent in June.
Unemployment figures for other nearby counties include:
• Carroll -- 4.4 percent unemployment in June, up from 3.6 percent in May, but down from 5.4 percent in June 2017.
• Coweta -- 3.6 percent unemployment in June, up from 3.1 percent in May, but down from 4.6 percent in June 2017.
• Haralson -- 4.2 percent unemployment in June, up from 3.4 percent in May, but down from 5.0 percent in June 2017.
• Paulding -- 3.7 percent unemployment in June, up from 3.1 percent in May but down from 4.5 percent in June 2017.
